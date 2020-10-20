WFT Daily: Cam Sims Reacts To Catching First-Career TD

QUICK HITS

-- Young, Sweat shine in Week 6: While neither player brought down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat made their presences felt in a variety of ways Sunday.

The duo combined for four total tackles (two for loss) and four quarterback pressures -- the biggest of which came with the Giants threatening to go ahead, 20-10, late in the third quarter. With Young in his face, Jones tried to throw the ball out of the end zone, but Kendall Fuller made a diving interception to keep Washington within three.

For their efforts, Pro Football Focus ranked Young third and Sweat ninth among all edge defenders with grades of 88.8 and 79.7, respectively.

"I think his attention to detail, his preparation and his makeup allow him to be who he is," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of Young last week. "I think he's a really good football player. We're happy to have him back and active and ready to roll."

-- Washington among NFL's best passing defenses: Through six weeks, Washington ranks second in passing defense (207.0 yards allowed per game) and sixth in total defense (337.0). Yet in terms of points per game, the unit is tied for 18th.

The issue has been big plays, which continued in New York. The Giants' first touchdown was a 23-yard pass from Jones to wide receiver Darius Slayton, and later in the half, Jones' 49-yard scamper set up a field goal.

"It's two-fold, and it's got a lot to do with having the rush working at the same time as well," Rivera said after the Rams game on Oct. 11. "You've got to be able to stay in coverage and you've got to play your leverage in terms of the coverage that was called."

-- Rivera defines successful season: As head coach Ron Rivera has noted, Washington is in a unique situation. With a new coaching staff and a lot of young players, this was largely seen as a rebuilding year. But with the NFC East as bad as it is, Washington (1-5) is just one game back from first place. Considering both of these factors, Rivera recently explained what he would consider a successful season.