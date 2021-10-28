WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington will need all of Roullier's savvy heading into Week 8 as it prepares for the Denver Broncos' fifth-ranked defense. The unit is eighth in rushing defense, allowing just 99.3 yards per game, and while the status of Von Miller, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks, is still murky, Denver has seven other players who have recorded at least .5 sacks.

Washington should be up to the challenge, though, and once again, it can thank Roullier for that.

"There's been times where he's redirected a protection to pick up a pressure that he saw coming just based off of film study and things that he's done that we've practiced during the week," Turner said.

The Broncos are also 12th in run stop win rate, but Washington has some factors working in its favor. It has Antonio Gibson, who is 12th in the NFL and averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and J.D. McKissic as his running mate. Taylor Heinicke is also starting to use his legs more often, giving Washington a three-pronged rushing attack.