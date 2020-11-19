WFT Daily: No. 1 Vs. No. 2

QUICK HITS:

-- More offensive line shakeup: Offensive tackles Geron Christian Sr. and Cornelius Lucas were not at practice today, so Morgan Moses shifted over to left tackle with David Sharpe playing on the right side. Rivera said "anything is possible" on where Moses will play Sunday, but he switched to the left side midgame against the Detroit Lions. The team is comfortable playing him on either side.

"I think Morgan is a competitor. He's a tough guy," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's going to do whatever he needs to to get the job done wherever we ask of him. He's really been a good player for us over the course of this season. We needed him obviously in that situation to step up and play left. I thought he did well."

-- Turner sees Alex Smith's comfort level in the offense: Turner can't say for certain what makes Alex Smith so comfortable in the Air Coryell offense. Still, the results show that Smith has been thriving the past two weeks by completing 71% of his passes for 715 yards. Smith's intelligence, Turner said, is helping the entire unit.

"I think you've seen him get better in the three games that he's played with the past week being his best performance for a couple reasons," Turner said. "One, he prepared as a starter all week and then the other one, just the comfort level of being back and getting back knocking that rust off and being ready to play."

-- The importance of situational football: Smith doesn't necessarily want to say the offense got off to a slow start against the Lions. The stats show that Washington moved the ball and got into scoring position. The problem is that the unit didn't score, which resulted in Washington trailing, 24-3. It's a great lesson, Smith said, to show the importance of situational football.