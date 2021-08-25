WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

Fitzpatrick's success working with his teammates is exactly why Ron Rivera decided to sign him this offseason. It also helps that Fitzpatrick is playing some of his best football in his late 30s. Those two factors were enough to convince Rivera that he was the ideal player to lead Washington's young offense.

"He was a guy that when I was in Carolina at one time and we had to compete against him, you always sat there and go: 'Gosh, this guy -- there's something about this guy,'" Riviera said. "It's going to be intriguing for us to see exactly how it unfolds and how it fits with us."

Fitzpatrick has been to eight previous stops in his career. He's never had a postseason appearance, although he's come close multiple times. The good news is that he has a cheerleader in Marino rooting for him to break that mold.