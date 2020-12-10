WFT Daily: Dustin Hopkins Has Found His Footing At The Perfect Time

"Anyone who's had the career that he's had and then had that serious of an injury, you would think that they're good not playing again," Shanahan told the Washington media Wednesday. "When you see him coming back, it just explains why he's been so successful in his career. The guy loves football. He's determined to do some pretty special things."

"He knows where to go with the ball," Shanahan said. "He doesn't get caught with it. Even if the pass rush is bad and if they've got guys out and stuff, he can dink and dunk you. If you get aggressive, he'll hang in there. He's as tough as anybody. He'll make that throw if you're aggressive and you give him some shots down the field. Anytime you have a guy where no matter what the protection's like or what the situation is like, the game's not too big for, those guys find a way not to lose it for you. If you pair a guy like that with the good defense, now he can win it for you because he can get the ball to the right place, which is a huge deal. He can still at his age and with his injuries, he can still make plays with his legs."