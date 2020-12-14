WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

THE LATEST

It was not clear exactly what was going on with Alex Smith in the first half of the Washington Football Team's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was obvious that something was not right.

It was later announced that Smith, who successfully came back from a life-threatening leg injury, was experiencing some muscle tightness in his surgically-repaired leg, and that's why he went into the locker room slightly before the rest of the team at halftime. So, for the first time since Oct. 4, Dwayne Haskins Jr. stepped onto the field and took a knee to close out the half and was the starting quarterback for the rest of Washington's 23-15 win. He finished the game 7-of-12 for 57 yards.

Haskins admitted the past 10 weeks have been challenging for him. In the time since he was relieved of his duties as the starting quarterback, he has tried to be the best version of himself and focus on climbing back to being a starter once again. With the team waiting to see what Smith's status will be for the rest of the week, there's a chance Haskins could be in that position. He has tried to spend as much time as possible to make sure he is ready for that opportunity.

"I've been working on ways to get better outside of the facility, staying longer at the facility, trying to prove to these coaches that I can be reliable and be someone that can lead this team," Haskins said. "That's what I've been working on since everything has happened."

Haskins said he is trying to grow in every aspect. He knows he is not a finished product and wants to be as great as the quarterbacks who play every Sunday. So, he's been throwing with players who used to be on Washington's practice squad to simulate reps so he can be ready whenever his number was called. On the practice field, he can be seen behind plays shadowing Smith's movements.