WFT Daily: Joe Gibbs, Ron Rivera Discuss Cowboys Rivalry

Rivera introduced himself to the rivalry with a resounding win over Dallas in Week 7. Washington imposed its will offensively (208 rushing yards) and defensively (six sacks), starting fast and then cruising to a 25-3 triumph at FedExField. It was the least amount of points the Cowboys scored in a regular season matchup during the 60-year rivalry.

A win Thursday would mark Washington's first season sweep of the Cowboys since 2012 and just its third since the turn of the century. Gibbs was in his second stint as head coach when Washington swept its division rivals in 2005. He also beat them four straight times between 1986-1988, but in his lone Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys, Washington suffered a 27-17 defeat on Nov. 22, 1990.

In fact, Washington has only beaten Dallas once on Thanksgiving in nine tries. The most recent matchup occurred in 2018 when the Cowboys secured a 31-23 victory.

Quarterback Alex Smith suffered his gruesome leg injury four days prior, so he did not suit up for that game and did not know if he would ever suit up again. But when Washington takes the field at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Smith will not only be in uniform, but also looking to keep his team's improbable playoff hopes alive.

The way Washington has competed the past three games, Rivera likes where his team is heading.

"I like the fact that in the last few games, we've been competitive in the second half and we've given ourselves a chance to win," Rivera said. "I hate the fact that we lost, but at least there's something that we're building on, and we were able to build on it again last week. We were down by two, and then all of the sudden we changed it, we went after it and we went out and won the football game.