News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Joe Gibbs, Ron Rivera Discuss Cowboys Rivalry

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wft-daily-112520
On a special edition of "The Ron Rivera Show," Senior Vice President of Media & Content Julie Donaldson talked to Rivera and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. Check out the full interview at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington.

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs knows all about the Washington-Dallas rivalry. He faced the Cowboys 16 times with Washington and won half of those matchups. His biggest win came on Jan. 22, 1983, when Washington secured a 31-17 victory in the NFC Championship game. Gibbs won his first of three Super Bowls eight days later.

Gibbs spoke about the longstanding rivalry during a special edition of "The Ron Rivera Show," which will air Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. With Washington set to play Dallas on Thursday, head coach Ron Rivera will have the chance to do something Gibbs never did: beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

"If there's anything I miss about the NFL, it's this game," Gibbs told Rivera and Senior Vice President of Media & Content Julie Donaldson. "Redskins-Cowboys, there was nobody on the fence. You're either one or the other, and to be quiet truthful, they didn't like each other."

"I'm starting to learn that now," Rivera responded with a smile.

Rivera introduced himself to the rivalry with a resounding win over Dallas in Week 7. Washington imposed its will offensively (208 rushing yards) and defensively (six sacks), starting fast and then cruising to a 25-3 triumph at FedExField. It was the least amount of points the Cowboys scored in a regular season matchup during the 60-year rivalry.

A win Thursday would mark Washington's first season sweep of the Cowboys since 2012 and just its third since the turn of the century. Gibbs was in his second stint as head coach when Washington swept its division rivals in 2005. He also beat them four straight times between 1986-1988, but in his lone Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys, Washington suffered a 27-17 defeat on Nov. 22, 1990.

In fact, Washington has only beaten Dallas once on Thanksgiving in nine tries. The most recent matchup occurred in 2018 when the Cowboys secured a 31-23 victory.

Quarterback Alex Smith suffered his gruesome leg injury four days prior, so he did not suit up for that game and did not know if he would ever suit up again. But when Washington takes the field at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Smith will not only be in uniform, but also looking to keep his team's improbable playoff hopes alive.

The way Washington has competed the past three games, Rivera likes where his team is heading.

"I like the fact that in the last few games, we've been competitive in the second half and we've given ourselves a chance to win," Rivera said. "I hate the fact that we lost, but at least there's something that we're building on, and we were able to build on it again last week. We were down by two, and then all of the sudden we changed it, we went after it and we went out and won the football game.

"Now is a chance for us to build on it again as we go into this Thursday matchup for Thanksgiving."

Related Links

QUICK HITS:

-- Thanksgiving scouting report: If Washington was not in Dallas for Thanksgiving, Rivera would be enjoying "pretty much anything" his wife makes and Smith would load up on some ham -- "turkey's great, but I'm more of a ham guy" -- and a variety of sides. Rivera starts with one plate but usually does not have more than two so he can save some room for pumpkin pie. Smith will have a big plate and then circle back for "the best of the best" once he's tried everything.

Defensive end Chase Young utilizes a different approach. He gets two plates with an assortment of foods ranging from canned yams to stuffing and sweet potato pie. He is not much of a turkey fan, either -- "I would always just eat chicken" -- but is not very picky.

"It's a lot of stuff I could go to," Young said, "but I'm gonna crush it all."

-- "It's a heck of a deal': Rivera understands the novelty of Thanksgiving Day games. He played in one as a Chicago Bears linebacker in 1991 and has coached in several, though he was only a head coach for one of those games. That came in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys for their 11th straight win to start the season.

"I've watched them as a kid, I've watched them now. It's more of a tradition. It's kind of cool to get the opportunity to do it. ...I think it's a heck of a deal."

-- Young players excited to play in primetime: More than 35 million people watched the Buffalo Bills beat the Dallas Cowboys last Thanksgiving, making it the most-watched NFL regular season game in three years and the most-watched television program since Super Bowl LIII. Washington's game against Dallas may not receive as many eyeballs, but it will still receive significant viewership across the country.

"You know LeBron's going to be watching, everybody's going to be watching," Young said. "You know, it's that time to get that money for sure."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agents

-- Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

-- Wake Up Washington 11/25: Heading To Dallas For A Thanksgiving Showdown

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Cowboys, Week 12

-- WFT Daily: Ronald Darby Is Answering All The Questions

-- NFC East Roundup: The Race For First Heats Up

-- President's Weekly Brief: This Is The Way

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- Fewer Snaps, Same Production For Ryan Kerrigan

-- WFT Daily: A Winning Formula

-- Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

-- With Win Over Bengals And Eagles' Loss, NFC East Suddenly Breaking Washington's Way

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Ronald Darby Is Answering All The Questions

Ronald Darby faced questions about his production when Washington signed him in March. He's answering those doubters with performances like the one he had against the Bengals.
news

WFT Daily: A Winning Formula

When Washington has won this season, it has relied on its pass rush and ground game while forcing multiple turnovers.
news

WFT Daily: To The Left, To The Left

Cornelius Lucas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning veteran right tackle Morgan Moses could slide over to fill the position.
news

WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

Washington has gone from the worst team on third down early in the season to the best during the past month.
news

WFT Daily: No. 1 Vs. No. 2

Chase Young and Joe Burrow will face off for the first time in their NFL careers. Here's how No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks and pass rushers have fared against each other over the years.
news

WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

Alex Smith has been Washington's starting quarterback for nearly two full games now, and since then the receivers have benefited from having him on the field.
news

WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

Smith completed 71% of his passes for 715 yards against the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
news

WFT Daily: Monitoring Dustin Hopkins' Health For Sunday

Hopkins (right groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. He has not missed a game since 2017.
news

WFT Daily: Why Antonio Gibson Has Rarely Been Used On Third Down

Antonio Gibson has been the Washington Football Team's primary running back, but his coaches want to balance his mental and physical development.
news

WFT Daily: A Proven Winner

Washington needs to start winning, and Alex Smith has done a lot of that during his 16-year NFL career.
news

WFT Daily: It's All About Gap Control

Washington allowed the Giants to rush for 166 yards and a touchdown Sunday, and head coach Ron Rivera believes issues with gap control is to blame for the defensive miscues.

Advertising