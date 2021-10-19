WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

Curl knew heading into Washington's 2020 training camp that he needed to show his coaches he could play as quickly as possible. There was a list of more experienced safeties ahead of him, including Pro Bowler Landon Collins, so he couldn't take any plays off, never mind the fact that he was learning about the NFL in a truncated offseason.

It was expected that Curl would go through a learning curve, but the opposite is what actually occurred. He was a problem for Washington's quarterbacks, grabbing interceptions on an almost daily basis. As roster cuts drew nearer, Rivera consistently praised the safety for his growth.

"Every day he seemed to get better," Rivera said. "We just kept saying, 'He's got a high ceiling. He's not even scratching it yet.'"

Part of what made Curl so appealing was his versatility. Rivera and his staff already knew about that when they drafted him, but Curl was willing to play wherever they placed him. His coaches were surprised at how well he understood different concepts, and that stems from Curl's love for the game and his desire to learn as much as he can about it.