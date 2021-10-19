News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

Oct 19, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily101921
Safety Kamren Curl signals an incomplete pass during the Washington Football Team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Kamren Curl didn't have an exact number in his head on where he thought he would be drafted in 2020. He was just hoping to be one of the 255 people to get their name called.

He had to wait until Day 3, but eventually the Washington Football Team did take him with the No. 216 overall pick. Curl knew the reality of being a seventh-round pick; in order to make the 53-man roster, there was even more of an emphasis for him to stand out.

More than a year later, Curl has done plenty of that on Washington's defense.

Curl has been a pleasant surprise for Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. After racking up 88 tackles and three interceptions during his rookie year, he's one his way to putting up similar numbers with 32 stops and two pass breakups. It took days of performing at a high level with a razor-thin margin of error, but now he's gone from an unknown to being a fan favorite. 

"I know what kind of player I am," Curl said on "The Player's Club" podcast, "but as a seventh-rounder, you get the short end of the stick."

Curl knew heading into Washington's 2020 training camp that he needed to show his coaches he could play as quickly as possible. There was a list of more experienced safeties ahead of him, including Pro Bowler Landon Collins, so he couldn't take any plays off, never mind the fact that he was learning about the NFL in a truncated offseason.

It was expected that Curl would go through a learning curve, but the opposite is what actually occurred. He was a problem for Washington's quarterbacks, grabbing interceptions on an almost daily basis. As roster cuts drew nearer, Rivera consistently praised the safety for his growth.

"Every day he seemed to get better," Rivera said. "We just kept saying, 'He's got a high ceiling. He's not even scratching it yet.'"

Part of what made Curl so appealing was his versatility. Rivera and his staff already knew about that when they drafted him, but Curl was willing to play wherever they placed him. His coaches were surprised at how well he understood different concepts, and that stems from Curl's love for the game and his desire to learn as much as he can about it.

"My whole mindset coming into the league, I knew I had to take it to a whole other notch," Curl said. "I just knew I had to, because getting picked up in the seventh round, obviously what I was doing in college wasn't working. I had to take it to the next level, no matter what."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Washington vs. Chiefs, Week 6

The Washington Football Team hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField for Week 6 and suffered its second straight loss, 31-13. Here are the top photos from the weekend. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 008
1 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 009
2 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 010
3 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 012
4 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 013
5 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 014
6 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 015
7 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 016
8 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 017
9 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 018
10 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 019
11 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 020
12 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 021
13 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 023
14 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 024
15 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 025
16 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 026
17 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 004
18 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 005
19 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 027
20 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 028
21 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 029
22 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 030
23 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 031
24 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 032
25 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 033
26 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 034
27 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 035
28 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 036
29 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 037
30 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 038
31 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 039
32 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 040
33 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 041
34 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 002
35 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 042
36 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 043
37 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 044
38 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 045
39 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 046
40 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 047
41 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 048
42 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 049
43 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 050
44 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 051
45 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 052
46 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 053
47 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 001
48 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 054
49 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 055
50 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 056
51 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 057
52 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 058
53 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 059
54 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 060
55 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 061
56 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 062
57 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 063
58 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 064
59 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 065
60 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 066
61 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 067
62 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 068
63 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 070
64 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 071
65 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 072
66 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 073
67 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 074
68 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 075
69 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 076
70 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 077
71 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 078
72 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 079
73 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 080
74 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 081
75 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 082
76 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 083
77 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 084
78 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 085
79 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 086
80 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 087
81 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 088
82 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 089
83 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 090
84 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 091
85 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 003
86 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 092
87 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 093
88 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 094
89 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 095
90 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 107
91 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 096
92 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 097
93 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 098
94 / 106
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 099
95 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 100
96 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 101
97 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 102
98 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 103
99 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 007
100 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 104
101 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 105
102 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 106
103 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 006
104 / 106
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 108
105 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211017 Week 6 Chiefs 109
106 / 106
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Clearly, Curl's new habits are working. He's started in five of Washington's six games played in all 82 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Football Focus also ranks him as Washington's highest-graded safety.

Curl hears the chatter from fans wanting him to be on the field wanting him to play at different positions, but he doesn't like to get involved in all that. For him, he's all about the team. For a player who hasn't forgotten what it was like to fight for a spot, it's not a bad attitude to have.

"Whatever this team needs, that's what I'm doing," Curl said.

For more from Curl's interview with Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson and former receiver Santana Moss, download “The Player’s Club” podcast, which debuts new episodes every Friday.

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

Jack Del Rio wanted Davis to "let it rip" with an opportunity for more playing time, and while there were still signs of growing pains, the rookie showed definitive progress.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson reflect on Sean Taylor's legacy

Young and Patterson, both of whom grew up in the DMV, remember the effect of Taylor's extraordinary performances.
news

WFT Daily: Coaches, players praise DeAndre Carter for taking advantage of opportunities

Carter has quietly emerged as one of Washington's more exciting offensive weapons with Cams Sims and Dyami Brown dealing with injuries.
news

WFT Daily: Andy Reid put Rivera on the road to where he is today

Rivera credits Reid as having a pivotal influence on his coaching career and still turns to him for advice.
news

WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

Seals-Jones explains how he found out he was switching to tight end and how he learned the position.
news

WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

Rivera explains how a lack of attention to detail contributed to Sunday's loss to the Saints.
news

WFT Daily: With key starters out, Washington embraces 'next man up' mentality

Washington will down several key players against the Saints, but the team believes the pieces they have embraced the bigger roles.
news

WFT Daily: A closer look at Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic's different, but pivotal roles

Gibson and McKissic have similar skillsets, but they're used in different ways.
news

WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Says Ricky Seals-Jones Is 'Ready For His Moment'

With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, Seals-Jones is set to take on a bigger role. McLaurin is confident he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Washington's Offensive Line Has Been Outstanding Through 4 Games

Washington's offensive line has allowed the second-fewest sacks so far this season.
news

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

Samuel has known McLaurin since their days at Ohio State. The fact that McLaurin is one of the best receivers in the NFL is not a shocker to him.
Advertising