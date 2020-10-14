WFT Daily: Kyle Allen's Elevator Pitch

QUICK HITS

-- Brandon Scherff returns to practice: While still on Injured Reserve, All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff returned to practice Wednesday. The team now has 21 days to activate him.

For this year only, NFL teams are allowed to activate players off Injured Reserve after a minimum of three weeks instead of the usual eight. Washington is taking advantage of this temporary rule with Scherff, who was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 22. He's missed the past three games.

Rivera did not reveal if Scherff would be activated before Sunday's game against the New York Giants, but he said Scherff had a "good day" in limited action.

"He had a number of reps that we had set for him, he took those reps, he looked good. We'll see how he is tomorrow morning. One thing that I want you guys to understand: when a guy is on the injury report and he practices, no matter how he practices, the next thing that's important is how he is the next morning."

-- Washington has second-easiest remaining schedule: Rivera said the team's mindset through five games is "disappointment," but there is reason to believe Washington can turn it around.

Washington's next seven weeks are as follows: at the Giants (0-5), vs. the Cowboys (2-3), bye week, vs. the Giants, at the Lions (2-3), vs. the Bengals (1-2-1) and at the Cowboys. According to ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay, Washington has the second-easiest remaining schedule in the entire NFL.

Plus, if Washington can win two of its next three division games, it'll be in position to contend in a struggling NFC East entering the second half of the season.

"We've struggled, we're 1-4 -- that's never where you want to be -- but at the end of the day, if you just sit back and look at everything, we're still in a great spot, thankfully," Allen said. "We have three games against division opponents coming up, this one being the most important, but...if we can take it game by game and do our jobs and come out with some wins, I think it would set us up great for the rest of the season."

-- Alex Smith's struggles not indicative of overall play: An inept offensive performance diminished Alex Smith's remarkable return Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. After coming in late in the first half, Smith finished 9-of-17 for 37 yards for an offense that did not record a first down after halftime.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Smith has looked great in practice, moving well and finding his targets downfield. He added that Sunday's performance was not indicative of Smith's overall level of play for several reason."