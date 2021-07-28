WFT Daily: The Hometown Kids Are Staying Home

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

The Washington Football Team locked down two of their core players earlier this week. Both of them couldn't be happier about it.

"It's amazing to be able to stay home, especially playing for my hometown team, the team I grew up playing with," Logan Thomas said after Wednesday's practice. "I'm blessed beyond belief."

Thomas and Jonathan Allen started training camp with new deals, as they agreed to three- and four-year extensions, respectively. Both were well-deserved, considering how important they were to Washington's playoff push. The stability is great, but what makes it even sweeter for them is that it's coming from a team they grew up watching.