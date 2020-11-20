News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: To The Left, To The Left

Nov 20, 2020 at 05:09 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WFTDaily112020
Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

Morgan Moses has made 89 consecutive starts for the Washington Football Team, all of which have come at right tackle. That streak will continue Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it may come on the opposite end of the offensive line.

With Cornelius Lucas ruled out for Sunday and Geron Christian Sr. on Injured Reserve, Moses could potentially start at left tackle for the first time since his rookie season. Moses has quietly put together a solid season as one of the stalwarts on Washington's offensive line, and the coaches are confident that will continue even if he is taken out of his usual role.

"I think Morgan is a competitor. He's a tough guy," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's going to do whatever he needs to, to get the job done wherever we ask of him. He's really been a good player for us over the course of this season."

Moses has been one of Washington's most reliable offensive linemen as part of a group that has seen changes at three of five positions. His Pro Football Focus grades -- 70.6 in pass blocking, 79.8 in run blocking and 78.0 overall -- are the best he's had in years. His run blocking and overall grades are both career-highs.

Moses was part of another offensive line change when Lucas left the Lions' game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Moses had not played at left tackle in six years, so he had a few "come to Jesus" talks with himself before Washington's offense resumed its drive.

"You've got a player lying on the field for an injury, you've got some time, so I had some self-talks to myself, and I was able to get it done," Moses told reporters Friday. "Obviously in the heat of the game, they're depending on you to play well, so you just take it one snap at a time."

Five plays later, Washington tied the game, 24-24, with Moses delivering a block on Everson Griffen that allowed Antonio Gibson to run in for a five-yard score. Moses finished the game with a run blocking grade of 91.6 -- the best of his career.

"At the end of the day, it's still football," Moses said about switching to left tackle. "I trained both ways throughout the summer...just to be mentally ready. You never know. Coach [John] Matsko told us as soon as he first got here, 'Hey you guys gotta be ready to play all five positions.'"

Related Links

Head coach Ron Rivera said the biggest challenge Moses faces in possibly playing left tackle is switching up his technique. He's gotten plenty of time to fine-tune that this week, lining up on the left side in practice with David Sharpe opposite him. Moses has also been watching film on what left tackles have been able to do against the Bengals' pass rushers, and while he admits playing left tackle is different, his experience gives him confidence he will perform up to his standards.

"Obviously, my film study and my growth as a player since my rookie year has been the difference," Moses said. "The adjust to left tackle is different. It's like writing if you're really right-handed and you have to write with your left hand. Just being able to see all these defenses numerous times throughout the week, and throughout my career, is making me feel more comfortable with it."

Moses isn't looking past this week as to whether he could stay at left tackle for an extended period of time. He knows left tackle is an area of need for the team, and he's willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him. But Rivera is not saying anything about the latest iteration of Washington's offensive line.

"Morgan's a pretty good athlete, so I'm not necessarily concerned about it for him," Rivera said. "But, we'll see. He started out as a left tackle, they moved him to right where he got comfortable, but he has left tackle skillsets. We'll see how he goes."

PHOTOS: Bengals Practice Week 11/20

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20201120-GMC_3437
1 / 29
20201120-GMC_3590-Edit
2 / 29
20201120-GMC_3572
3 / 29
_GC42076
4 / 29
_GC42094
5 / 29
GC3_3106
6 / 29
GC3_3102
7 / 29
20201120-GMC_3868
8 / 29
20201120-GMC_3736
9 / 29
20201120-GMC_3780
10 / 29
20201120-GMC_3826
11 / 29
20201120-GMC_3754
12 / 29
20201120-GMC_3654
13 / 29
20201120-GMC_3643
14 / 29
20201120-GMC_3520
15 / 29
20201120-GMC_3795
16 / 29
20201120-GMC_3500
17 / 29
_GC41995
18 / 29
20201120-GMC_3564
19 / 29
_GC42143
20 / 29
20201120-GMC_3482
21 / 29
_GC42151
22 / 29
_GC42197
23 / 29
20201120-GMC_3449
24 / 29
_GC42217
25 / 29
_GC42165
26 / 29
_GC42131
27 / 29
_GC42137
28 / 29
_GC42092
29 / 29

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

QUICK HITS:

-- Cam Sims has been a complement to Terry McLaurin: In the past two weeks, Cam Sims has caught seven passes for 164 yards. He has accounted for 19% of Washington's offensive production in that span, which is second only to Terry McLaurin among skill players. Rivera said Sims adds another threat to the offense, and that bodes well for quarterback Alex Smith, who likes to distribute the ball to multiple pass-catchers.

"Alex has the ability and does a great job of spreading the ball. It's one of my favorite things I like to look at after a game is to see how many different receivers have been targeted and how many have been used. When you have that type of a threat with Terry, you have to have a complement. That's what we're trying to get at with having Cam out there."

-- The formula for determining a franchise quarterback: Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese is in his 21st season, so he has seen plenty of quarterbacks in his time. He was with the St. Louis Rams when Kurt Warner was the team's signal-caller; he was the quarterbacks coach for former No. 1 overall picks Carson Palmer and Baker Mayfield; and he served as Andy Dalton's offensive coordinator with the Bengals from 2016-17. Now he's working with another former No. 1 pick in Smith.

"When determining what makes a franchise quarterback, Zampese said they have one thing in common: "Well, they win."

"First and foremost, those guys win. They end up making the guys around them better. They process every day as if it's game day. They're live, they're on and there's a sense of urgency. The way they play affects the other guys in a positive way. So, we're constantly watching. Not necessarily when a guy has a rep, but when he doesn't have a rep. We're always evaluating how a guy takes the information, processes it and then has a chance to spit it back to you or show you by the play. Then the drill work, there's a lot of things involved in that. We're going through that process right now."

-- Zampese is excited about Smith's progress: Smith has been the starting quarterback for about two weeks now, and the coaches have been pleased with the 16-year veteran's progress. His reaction time has improved, and he has been spreading the ball around well. He's also been showing more ability to escape pressure when the pocket collapses. More importantly, he does everything that is asked of him with decisiveness.

"Everything's thought out. Every look is thought out. When I'm going to this guy and why. When it happens on game day, it's natural, it's quick, it's decisive, and it goes to where we said it was supposed to go. You love that as a coach. The things that you talk about during the week happen on game day -- that's a huge positive. It makes you want to give more and more."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Bengals Preview: Offense Looks To Stay On Track

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Bengals, Week 11

-- Washington's Pass Rush Is Set Up To Hound Joe Burrow

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

-- President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Lions, Week 10

-- Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Lions

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

-- WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

-- Washington Falls Short Against The Lions Despite 21-Point Comeback

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

Washington has gone from the worst team on third down early in the season to the best during the past month.
news

WFT Daily: No. 1 Vs. No. 2

Chase Young and Joe Burrow will face off for the first time in their NFL careers. Here's how No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks and pass rushers have fared against each other over the years.
news

WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

Alex Smith has been Washington's starting quarterback for nearly two full games now, and since then the receivers have benefited from having him on the field.
news

WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

Smith completed 71% of his passes for 715 yards against the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
news

WFT Daily: Monitoring Dustin Hopkins' Health For Sunday

Hopkins (right groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. He has not missed a game since 2017.
news

WFT Daily: Why Antonio Gibson Has Rarely Been Used On Third Down

Antonio Gibson has been the Washington Football Team's primary running back, but his coaches want to balance his mental and physical development.
news

WFT Daily: A Proven Winner

Washington needs to start winning, and Alex Smith has done a lot of that during his 16-year NFL career.
news

WFT Daily: It's All About Gap Control

Washington allowed the Giants to rush for 166 yards and a touchdown Sunday, and head coach Ron Rivera believes issues with gap control is to blame for the defensive miscues.
news

WFT Daily: Rivera's Reasons For Optimism 

Head coach Ron Rivera is not discouraged despite the team's 2-6 record. Here are the reasons why.
news

WFT Daily: An Offensive Anchor

Morgan Moses is off to one of his best starts of his career, and his coaches have taken notice.
news

WFT Daily: Landon Collins' Versatile Replacement 

Losing Collins for the season hurts, but the coaching staff has confidence in seventh-round rookie Kamren Curl.

Advertising