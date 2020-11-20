WFT Daily: To The Left, To The Left

-- The formula for determining a franchise quarterback: Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese is in his 21st season, so he has seen plenty of quarterbacks in his time. He was with the St. Louis Rams when Kurt Warner was the team's signal-caller; he was the quarterbacks coach for former No. 1 overall picks Carson Palmer and Baker Mayfield; and he served as Andy Dalton's offensive coordinator with the Bengals from 2016-17. Now he's working with another former No. 1 pick in Smith.

"When determining what makes a franchise quarterback, Zampese said they have one thing in common: "Well, they win."

"First and foremost, those guys win. They end up making the guys around them better. They process every day as if it's game day. They're live, they're on and there's a sense of urgency. The way they play affects the other guys in a positive way. So, we're constantly watching. Not necessarily when a guy has a rep, but when he doesn't have a rep. We're always evaluating how a guy takes the information, processes it and then has a chance to spit it back to you or show you by the play. Then the drill work, there's a lot of things involved in that. We're going through that process right now."

-- Zampese is excited about Smith's progress: Smith has been the starting quarterback for about two weeks now, and the coaches have been pleased with the 16-year veteran's progress. His reaction time has improved, and he has been spreading the ball around well. He's also been showing more ability to escape pressure when the pocket collapses. More importantly, he does everything that is asked of him with decisiveness.