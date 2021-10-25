WFT Daily: Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

-- Washington is 2-5 heading into Week 8, which is not unfamiliar territory for the team. It was 2-5 last season after a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, which was the start of the team winning six of its last 10 games. Consistency, Rivera said, was the key to that turnaround. The team put itself in position and executed when it needed to the most. That has not been the same case through the first half of this season, which was most recently on display against the Packers. Washington found a way to correct its errors last season, so perhaps it can do the same again.