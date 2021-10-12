News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

Oct 12, 2021 at 03:23 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily101221
Ricky Seals-Jones make a one-handed catch during the Washington Football Team's game against the New Orleans Saints. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. It's one of the many lessons Ricky Seals-Jones had to learn quickly during his rookie season.

Seals-Jones, the Washington Football Team's starting tight end while Logan Thomas is on Injured Reserve, was a solid complementary piece to Texas A&M's receiving corps in college with 10 touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards. He had every reason to believe that would be the case when the Arizona Cardinals gave him a call as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but the coaching staff had other plans for the former Aggie.

That was all well and good, but they could have at least told him before he stepped into the receiver room on his first day.

"I walked in the room, and the receiver coach was like, 'You good, rook?'" Seals-Jones said on "The Player's Club." "I was like, 'Yeah, what do you mean?' He said, 'Nah, you're in the other room.'"

Related Links

It was certainly a shock for Seals-Jones, who had played receiver all his life. Instead of being in the same room as Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Greg Golden, he was learning how to be a tight end.

To say the transition was jarring would be an understatement. He had never even been in a three-point stance, and now he was going from matching up against defensive backs to playing in the box against linebackers and defensive ends. On top of that, he was playing in Bruce Arians' system, which hinged on running the ball, no matter how many players were in the box. It was a "do-or-die" mentality on run plays, he said, as he learned how to run block at the professional level.

There were times when Arians would tell the tight ends they were messing up the flow of practice. Seals-Jones knew that much; he barely understood most of the concepts.

"I was really out there trying to learn on the fly," Seals-Jones said.

Seals-Jones was essentially a fish out of water until he the Cardinals started minicamp, when he was introduced to Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas. They were his "O.G.'s" after that, because they were able to teach him the fundamentals of the position.

"You go from space to playing in the box," Seals-Jones said. "So you're footwork and your technique is more critical in that box than it is out in space."

Seals-Jones is still learning new things about the position in Year 5. He's still adjusting to playing closer to the box and nailing down the finer points of pass blocking. He's also going against players who outweigh him by 40 pounds, so his approach is to let them make their first move and harass them until the ball is thrown.

"A lot of guys want to fake-throw hands or bully [players]," Seals-Jones said. "And with me, I just treat it like I'm gonna be a gnat … I'm just gonna be on you to the point where you're like, 'Hey bro, get off me.'"

It's safe to say Seals-Jones has a better grasp on how to succeed as a tight end, based on how he has played for Washington this season. His spectacular grab against the New York Giants gave his team a one-point lead, and against the New Orleans Saints he caught five passes on eight targets for 41 yards.

PHOTOS: Week 5, Washington vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField for a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and was defeated in a 33-22 loss. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

1EF00533
1 / 53
Emilee Fails
1EF00415
2 / 53
Emilee Fails
2EF09656
3 / 53
2EF09628
4 / 53
1EF00617
5 / 53
Emilee Fails
1EF00559
6 / 53
Emilee Fails
1EF00546
7 / 53
Emilee Fails
1EF00600
8 / 53
Emilee Fails
2EF09694
9 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (12)
10 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (13)
11 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (15)
12 / 53
1EF00637
13 / 53
Emilee Fails
JoeNoyes-CB090E68-C2F8-4C33-9A96-B6C0D48D0CF4
14 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (16)
15 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (18)
16 / 53
JoeNoyes-CAB27607-5ADD-405F-8196-C3393B3806C1
17 / 53
2EF09803
18 / 53
1EF00861
19 / 53
Emilee Fails
1EF00895
20 / 53
Emilee Fails
JoeNoyes-97EF97A5-E2AD-4435-AF55-29C515DDAEFF
21 / 53
2EF09979
22 / 53
1EF01194
23 / 53
Emilee Fails
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (22)
24 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (20)
25 / 53
2EF00202
26 / 53
2EF00222
27 / 53
KarleeSell-Image from iOS (23)
28 / 53
2EF00348
29 / 53
2EF00402
30 / 53
2EF00426
31 / 53
2EF00583
32 / 53
2EF00555
33 / 53
2EF00546
34 / 53
2EF00504
35 / 53
2EF00476
36 / 53
1EF01353
37 / 53
Emilee Fails
2EF00669
38 / 53
2EF00969
39 / 53
1EF01331
40 / 53
Emilee Fails
2EF00773
41 / 53
2EF00607
42 / 53
2EF00872
43 / 53
2EF00818
44 / 53
2EF00765
45 / 53
1EF01378
46 / 53
Emilee Fails
2EF00641
47 / 53
2EF00727
48 / 53
2EF00701
49 / 53
2EF01219
50 / 53
2EF01048
51 / 53
2EF01152
52 / 53
1EF01509
53 / 53
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As unusual as Seals-Jones' experience was, it isn't the most unique on Washington's roster. Thomas made the switch from quarterback early in his career, and Sammis Reyes, a former basketball player, had never played the sport until this past summer. With a few years under him, Seals-Jones has been able to provide Reyes with the same kind of mentorship that Gresham and Niklas gave him.

"Granted, I've played football my whole life," Seals-Jones said. "But I've had a position change as well. So what [he's] going through is what I've been through … He can talk to us about it, because we've essentially been in his same shoes."

Seals-Jones hadn't even considered moving to tight end prior to being kicked out of the Cardinals' receiver room. Now, he's a key piece of Washington's offense. Clearly, the work put in to carve out a role in the NFL has paid off.

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

Rivera explains how a lack of attention to detail contributed to Sunday's loss to the Saints.
news

WFT Daily: With key starters out, Washington embraces 'next man up' mentality

Washington will down several key players against the Saints, but the team believes the pieces they have embraced the bigger roles.
news

WFT Daily: A closer look at Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic's different, but pivotal roles

Gibson and McKissic have similar skillsets, but they're used in different ways.
news

WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Says Ricky Seals-Jones Is 'Ready For His Moment'

With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, Seals-Jones is set to take on a bigger role. McLaurin is confident he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Washington's Offensive Line Has Been Outstanding Through 4 Games

Washington's offensive line has allowed the second-fewest sacks so far this season.
news

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

Samuel has known McLaurin since their days at Ohio State. The fact that McLaurin is one of the best receivers in the NFL is not a shocker to him.
news

WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

McLaurin has been reliable as ever over the past three games, and when it comes to contested catches, there's no one better.
news

WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

Ryan has been a highly successful quarterback for most of his career. Washington isn't taking its matchup with him lightly.
news

WFT Daily: Rivera Wants More Coordination From Pass Rush

Washington's pass-rush has not been as successful as anticipated through three games. Ron Rivera wants to see his players be more in sync.
news

WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Is Excited For A Return To Buffalo

Patterson made a name for himself playing at the University of Buffalo. On Sunday, he'll return to a place he calls a "second home."
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

St-Juste has been pitted against some of the better receivers in the league. He wants to use that experience to build up his skillset.
Advertising