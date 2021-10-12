WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

It was certainly a shock for Seals-Jones, who had played receiver all his life. Instead of being in the same room as Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Greg Golden, he was learning how to be a tight end.

To say the transition was jarring would be an understatement. He had never even been in a three-point stance, and now he was going from matching up against defensive backs to playing in the box against linebackers and defensive ends. On top of that, he was playing in Bruce Arians' system, which hinged on running the ball, no matter how many players were in the box. It was a "do-or-die" mentality on run plays, he said, as he learned how to run block at the professional level.

There were times when Arians would tell the tight ends they were messing up the flow of practice. Seals-Jones knew that much; he barely understood most of the concepts.

"I was really out there trying to learn on the fly," Seals-Jones said.

Seals-Jones was essentially a fish out of water until he the Cardinals started minicamp, when he was introduced to Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas. They were his "O.G.'s" after that, because they were able to teach him the fundamentals of the position.