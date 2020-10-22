WFT Daily: Rivera Explains Coaching Philosophy 

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

In Ron Rivera's first two seasons as head coach, the Carolina Panthers were 0-6 in games decided by five points or fewer. Part of these struggles were the result of Rivera's conservative decision making.

By that point, Rivera had cultivated a longtime relationship with Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach John Madden. So, during one of his regular visits with Madden, Rivera asked what he was doing wrong.

"Ron, you've played enough football, you've coached enough football, to know what's right or wrong," Rivera remembers Madden telling him in 2013. "If you go with what you feel is best for your team, you have a good chance. Rely on those things."

Rivera has tried to rely on his "gut instincts" ever since.

"One thing that I've learned is you have to treat everybody fairly, but you're not going to be able to treat everybody the same," Rivera said Thursday.