WFT Daily: Rivera Nears End Of Cancer Treatment

QUICK HITS

-- Washington's young receivers can learn a lot from Terry McLaurin: Although he is only in his second season, Terry McLaurin has impressed Rivera with his maturity. McLaurin is a player who prepares the right way every day, Rivera said. He knows how to take care of himself and to prevent injuries. He's a quiet player, but Rivera believes his leadership skills are "tremendous" and that Washington's other receivers can learn by following his example.

"I think Isaiah Wright could learn from him. [Antonio Gandy-Golden] could learn from him. Heck, we're playing a young man named Tony Brown -- he could learn from him. Jeff Badet, those guys could learn from him. Those guys could take from what he does in terms of his actions."

-- Kendall Fuller is a cerebral player: Kendall Fuller has catapulted himself among some of the NFL's best cornerbacks. Aside from his ability to grab interceptions -- he has four in the past three games -- Fuller also excels at multiple positions. Rivera said he's a savvy outside corner and displays quickness when lined up in the slot. As a safety, Rivera referred to Fuller as a ballhawk, and none of that comes as a surprise to defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

"I thought he was a really good player when we got him. Him playing on the outside -- he actually enjoys it. He could play anywhere; he's really a jack of all trades. He could play any position in the secondary. He's really thriving at playing on the outside."

-- Harris is excited for Kamren Curl's versatility: Among Washington's rookie class, which has pleased Rivera so far, Kamren Curl has been a player who has exceeded expectations as a seventh-round pick. The former Arkansas Razorback has recorded 14 tackles and been a regular contributor on defense and special teams. Harris said Curl has the mental capacity to learn multiple positions, which has increased his value for a coaching staff that prizes versatility.