WFT Daily: Rivera Secures Statement Win 1 Year After Starting Hiring Process

Rivera made it clear during his exit press conference with the Carolina Panthers that he wanted to get back into coaching, but he wanted to find an opportunity that felt comfortable to him. Five days later, that opportunity came after Snyder had spoken with Rivera's agent about possibly hiring him as Washington's new head coach. They spoke about rebuilding the team into a contender and establishing a culture based on a coach-centered approach.

It was serendipitous for Rivera to see his path to this point come full circle Monday night. Some of his first experiences evaluating Washington's roster were while watching game footage off a thumb drive Snyder sent him. That led to more film study and evaluations; by the time he met with Snyder in person, he had a full report to share.

What Rivera saw was a group of young players who were raw but talented. Outside of some additions via the NFL Draft and free agency, the makeup of the team is largely the same, and many of them had an impact against the Steelers. Cole Holcomb, who recorded 105 tackles in his rookie season, had nine tackles Monday. Montez Sweat supplied a pass deflection that helped Jon Bostic secure an interception in the fourth quarter.

Despite Washington having a bevy of cap space to bring in high-end players, Rivera chose to stick with the players he had because he believed in them. Not only did that prove to be a wise decision, but the win over the Steelers solidified that Washington (5-7) can compete with the NFL's best teams.

"I think they learned that our guys can be resilient, first of all, which we have seen," Rivera said. "Secondly, I think it showed that we can play with teams like Pittsburgh. We have got to be able to make sure we understand that we're capable of it. And I think it tells the other teams that, 'Hey, we're pretty good. We got some guys that can play and we have got to go out and just do our thing.'"

Washington's upcoming schedule does not get much easier; first it'll travel to play the San Francisco 49ers on a short week, and then it'll host the Seattle Seahawks.

But Rivera knew this stretch of games would test his team's character and be a measuring stick on where the culture stands.

One year after this all started, it seems like it is going as planned.