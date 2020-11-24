WFT Daily: Ronald Darby Is Answering All The Questions

Two of Darby's pass breakups saved Washington from allowing pivotal touchdowns. The first came with eight seconds left in the first quarter when he broke up a deep shot to the end zone from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins. The next came on the same drive; this time, he broke in front of Burrow's pass to A.J. Green and nearly grabbed his first interception. One play later, Darby was there to scoop up the ball after Chase Young forced a fumble at the one-yard line.

"I was going out there and making a play," Darby said after the game. "Staying calm with the deep balls, locating it and just making a play on it."

Darby's immensely productive day might have been a surprise to some, but according to PFF, he has been one of the most productive cornerbacks all season. Darby is currently sixth with an overall grade of 78.6 and a coverage grade of 77.7. His cover grade against the Bengals was also fourth among all cornerbacks in Week 11.

Darby said after he was signed that he had something to prove in Washington. It was his second one-year deal, and he wanted to show he could still be the player he was as a rookie when he broke up 21 passes, recorded 68 tackles and had two interceptions. He still has some work to do before he accomplishes that, but so far Darby is proving his worth as a part of Washington's secondary.