WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

The conclusion of training camp is always a difficult time for coaches. They have to trim down their rosters to 53 players and inform those who didn't make the cut that they won't be part of the team's plans. It's an unfortunate, but necessary part of the job.

Like everything in the NFL, there are layers involved in every decision. Making plays is certainly a contributing factor, but that doesn't always guarantee a spot. For Scott Turner and the rest of Washington's staff, who are believers in "process over results," players are evaluated on their entire body of work, rather than flashy plays.