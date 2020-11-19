WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- Del Rio explains plan for getting pressure: Cincinnati has allowed the second-most sacks (32) in the NFL this season, which should bode well for a defense that is currently fifth in that category with 28. The key, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said, will be forcing the Bengals into passing situations by stopping the run. Washington ranks 21st in that category (126.0 yards allowed per game), but Del Rio believes the unit has performed better than the statistics suggest.

"I think actually we've played the run pretty well this year," Del Rio said. "That may be a shock to you or to others. I think, overall, defensively we've done some really good things. We're just going to continue to work, continue to work to be more consistent. I think, if anything, the group is kind of trying to do too much rather than just try to take care of your responsibility. We're trying to focus on that. One thing I will say is our energy's been great. Our spirit is still strong. To me, that's always as a coach something that you want to make sure you're keeping that part strong. I think it is. I think we'll continue to make strides defensively and build upon the pretty good start to the season."