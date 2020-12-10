WFT Daily: Inside Washington's Contingency Plan At Running Back

Barber does not have eye-popping stats (73 rushes for 196 yards), but those numbers do not show his true impact. In addition to converting a critical 4th-and-1 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, he also supplied two touchdowns in Washington's 27-17 comeback win.

Barber also had 11 rushes for 57 yards on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but that only slightly helped his rushing average, which is currently 2.7 yards. As long as he does his job, Turner doesn't care about any of that.

"He's a short-yardage and kind of four-minute type back for us," Turner said. "Those yards are hard to come by in those situations. He's done a great job of moving the chains."

Jordan also vouched for Barber's ability in training camp by saying his running style gives the offense a "thump."

"He has good vision, good contact balance," Jordan said. "He shows the ability to catch the ball. I think he gives you depth at the position, which...you always need."

Washington will be hard-pressed to replace Gibson's production if he is ruled out for Sunday, but the team is confident in the other running backs on the roster. That's the benefit of investing in the position like it did in the offseason. There's also the possibility that Washington could elevate practice squad running back Javon Leake, who Turner said has the skillset to play in the offense. And in terms of how the carries will be divided up, Jordan said last week it is all about the rhythm of the game.