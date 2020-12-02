WFT Daily: Washington Equipped To Handle Uncertainty

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

The Washington Football Team's next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, were forced to play in just the second NFL game on a Wednesday since 1949. As a result, Washington's Week 13 game was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening.

Six days later, Washington will travel to play San Francisco...in Arizona. The 49ers were forced to move after Santa Clara County, home of their stadium, banned contact sports for three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their next two "home" games will now be played at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium.

Not much has been normal during this pandemic-plagued season, and judging by Washington's upcoming schedule, the final stretch could be as unpredictable as ever. But do not expect head coach Ron Rivera to let the current conditions affect his team's play.