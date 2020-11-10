WFT Daily: It's All About Gap Control

Quick Hits

-- Terry McLaurin breaks down his touchdown: Washington faced a 1st-and-10 from its own 32-yard line when Alex Smith took the snap for the third play of the drive. McLaurin, lined up as the right slot receiver, ran a drag route and turned his head before Smith fired the ball in his direction. The pass was delivered in tight coverage, so he didn't expect to break free once he made the catch, but he was able to slide out of defensive back Isaac Yiadom's tackle, allowing him to sprint for the end zone on a 68-yard score.

"It was a play that we've been practicing. It's been in our playbook since day one. ...Shoutout to Isaiah [Wright] and the other receivers. They kept fighting to give me an open lane to run for a touchdown. That was a big play for us. Alex gave me a chance, and that's all I can ask for."

-- Jon Bostic knows the defense isn't playing good enough: Bostic knew it without Rivera having to mention it after the game: the way the defense played against the Giants was not good enough. The unit only allowed three points in the second half, but that was after it had spotted New York a 20-3 halftime lead. Everyone has to play better, he said, and that means playing consistently for the entire game.

"For us, as a team, we know we're right there. We can't keep talking about it. We have to make sure when we're putting this preparation in during the week [that] we are practicing hard. We love the way we're practicing. We just have to make those plays in the game when the time comes."

-- Winning the turnover battle: Washington committed five turnovers against the Giants, four of which came from the offense. That is not a formula that will lead to wins, but Bostic said the defense has to do its part as well. The unit has to force fumbles or interceptions, and for just the second time all season, Washington could not get either. Bostic knows that cannot happen.