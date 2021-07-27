WFT Daily: Welcome Back, Fans!

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Fans will get the chance to see Washington on the field in person starting tomorrow, and soon they'll be allowed back at FedExField. They're excited to see the direction of where the team is headed, and head coach Ron Rivera is just as ready to have them back.

"I think it's cool," Rivera said during the first press conference of training camp. "It's an opportunity to really reach out and touch the fans. We'll...practice hard, we'll try to give them a little bit of a sampling of what we can be."