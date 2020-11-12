WFT Daily: Why Antonio Gibson Has Rarely Been Used On Third Down

QUICK HITS

-- Getting extra evaluation from Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic: This isn't the first time McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas have been teammates. The two played for the Detroit Lions in 2019, and the roster is largely the same since they left the team via free agency. When asked how much that helps Washington design a game plan for Sunday, Rivera said "a lot."

"These are guys that can tell you a little bit about each player. They can tell you about the coordinators, their tendencies, stuff like that. It's important. It is. Both those guys are smart football players, so both of those things are pretty good. That's probably a plus. ...You do try to get what you can from guys that were with the team that you're about to play."

-- More forward movement from Montez Sweat: Defensive end Montez Sweat has been one of Washington's standout players on defense. He leads the team with five sacks and has 22 tackles to go with two forced fumbles. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Sweat has spent more time as a traditional defensive end instead of dropping back in coverage, which has led to the increase in production.

"He's able to work now in individual drills and constantly focus on setting the edge for us, being disruptive in the run game and then rushing the quarterback. He's getting more reps at it. He's doing a great job for us. I think having more time devoted to that and spending less time dropping in coverage."

-- Jack Del Rio is amazed at Alex Smith's drive: Del Rio has only been around Alex Smith for a short time, but he knows of Smith's injury and the months of rehab the quarterback has committed to making a comeback. He has seen Smith make progress from participating in 7-on-7 drills to being named Washington's starting signal-caller. The journey Smith has taken has amazed him.