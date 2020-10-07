WFT Daily: Why Ron Rivera Named Kyle Allen Starting QB

QUICK HITS

-- Turner hopes Allen has learned from his experiences in Carolina: Allen won five of his first six games as a starter in 2019, but that success was short-lived, as the Panthers went on to lose their final eight games of the season. Rivera said in August there were times when Allen would pass up the safe play for the extraordinary play. There were times when that strategy worked; other times, it did not. Turner reiterated that point Wednesday, and he thinks Allen's time on the sideline has helped him move on from that style.

"That's what we hope is that he's learned from that and it's not about doing something spectacular, it's just consistently doing your job."

-- Rivera explains making Alex Smith the backup quarterback: Among the flurry of news surrounding Washington making Allen the Week 5 starting quarterback, it was also announced Alex Smith will be the backup, meaning he will suit up for an NFL game for the first time since his horrific leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018. Rivera has spoken highly about Smith's recovery, saying Sept. 25 that "you begin to see the rust starting to come off." Now, Washington appears confident he can perform in needed.

"I've got Alex next because Alex has been in the system. He understands it and I want to put the ball back in the hands of somebody who's been in it. That's my thought process through that, just to see what happens. Again, we have three capable quarterbacks. We have two guys right now that I've lined up at one and two and that's how we're going to go with it."

-- Allen is focused on getting Washington to the playoffs: Allen is aware of the team's status in the NFC East. He knows there is a chance for Washington to win the division and get a home playoff game. But he didn't appear to shy away from that reality when talking with reporters Wednesday. In fact, he said he is ready to lead the team in a playoff push.