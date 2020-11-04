WFT Daily: Wide Receiver Help On The Horizon

QUICK HITS

-- Terry McLaurin named team captain: Prior to starting Wednesday's press conference, Rivera made an announcement: with safety Landon Collins being placed on Injured Reserve, the team unanimously decided to name McLaurin a team captain. Rivera said McLaurin is mature, leads by example and "just goes out and does his job." He's a quiet leader, but his performance on the field has spoken for him.

"I think that is one of the things that impresses his teammates, especially his veteran teammates that all felt unanimously about it. So, like I said, it's a heck of an honor and just glad to see that he gets the kind of recognition that he deserves."

-- Scott Turner has been impressed with Morgan Moses: Washington's offensive line has collectively been an issue for the team all season, but Morgan Moses has done his job, according to offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Moses has started in 88 games dating back to the 2014 season, making him the most experienced player on the offense line, and he has a Pro Football Focus grade of 78.4. Turner said he has been a steady presence for the offensive line through seven games.

"Morgan's been outstanding. He's been a leader for us as an offensive unit. He's played every game there. Really does a nice job both in the run and pass block. He's a tough guy. He can be vocal, and guys resonate toward him. He and Brandon [Scherff] together is a good combination."

-- Kyle Allen isn't concerned with being Washington's long-term answer at quarterback: Allen has been Washington's starting quarterback for about a month with varying degrees of success. He had one of his best performances against the Cowboys with 194 yards and a 111.1 passer rating. Rivera doesn't foresee any changes to the depth chart at quarterback moving forward, but Allen is not concerned about being the team's long-term answer at the position. He prefers to focus on one game at a time.