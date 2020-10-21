WFT Daily: Wide Receiver Motley Crew

QUICK HITS

-- "Anything goes" for Rivera in a divisional matchup: The Cowboys have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, but their defense has been one of the worst through six games. The team is 27th in total defense (410.0 yards per game), last in scoring defense (36.3 points per game) and last in turnover differential (-12). There is a chance for Washington's offense, which has also struggled, to have a better game. Rivera isn't taking the matchup lightly, though, because anything can happen in a divisional game.

"You've got to be careful with that crap. I really do think that. I've never bought into that. These are professional football players. There is a sense of pride, and this is a rivalry matchup. Anything goes. Within the division, to me, all bets are off."

-- The origin of Allen's mental toughness: Allen has had a winding and turbulent playing career. He was Arizona's No. 1 prospect in high school who fought for a starting role, was named the starting quarterback in his second season at Texas A&M and then benched in the same season. He then transferred to Houston, where he was named the starting quarterback in 2017 and then benched in Week 3. Then he had to fight for a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Allen has developed a mental toughness throughout those experiences, and it has become part of who he is as a player.

"I think I'm a lot better just for going through those things. I think it shows up a lot on Sundays now. So, I think the mental side of the game, obviously at quarterback, the decision-making is huge, but at the same time the mental toughness part is just as big, and I pride myself in that area."

-- Danny Johnson is looking to score on every kickoff return: Kickoff returns aren't normally part of Danny Johnson's repertoire, but he's getting opportunities for the first time since his rookie season. He had four returns for 70 yards against the Giants for an average of 17.5 yards. He has shown he has the ability to break loose before; he had a 40-yard return in 2018 and had 12 returns for 283 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but that's certainly one of his goals.