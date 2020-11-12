Here's What Alex Smith Adds To Washington's Offense

What was more impressive was Smith's ability to extend plays vertically by throwing downfield more often. Smith threw for 10.2 yard per attempt -- much higher than the team's 6.8-yard average for the year -- and had three passes that resulted in gains of at least 30 yards.

"We hit a couple plays down the field once he got in there, really starting with his third drive. When you hit chunk plays, those yards seem to add up. In the second half, we mixed a couple runs early, but really we were throwing the ball."

Smith's ability to ignite Washington's offense with more explosive plays certainly helped the team come back from a 20-3 halftime lead, but Rivera could also tell Smith was still a little rusty. Having a full week of practice will help him and the coaches evaluate him before playing the Detroit Lions, who give up 243.9 yards per game through the air.