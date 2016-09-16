What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

"By the end of the year, I figured that my time there was gone and unfortunately my plan was to stay with the same team my whole career. I mean, get different pieces in there and you're not the coaches' guy, you're not the GM's guy, they draft a young guy. It's a business, so I expected that. They just had a different plan and I wasn't a part of it and that was OK. I accepted that much of it and it's a business and some guys think that 'Oh, that would never happen here.' I accept that because I know at the end of the day it's a business and so you just move on. And, honestly, I didn't know where I would end up at and just kind of tested it. The free agency process was very insulting to just say the least. I didn't like it one bit. I don't want to do it again. It was a crazy experience and just due to last season and everybody saying my production went down, you know a lot of people threw shots at me and tried to say, 'Hey, he just wasn't good.' So, yeah, I ended up… Dallas actually came on late and I talked to a lot of other teams early on like Miami and Denver and different things, pieces were moving and they were trying to work things out and then they had bigger needs in the offseason than a running back. So it was a lot of things getting shifted around and it was wild one and I was like, 'Wow, man. This is not going the way I expected it to go.' And then eventually Dallas came knocking. I did a visit and it just seemed like a good fit so I said, 'Why not?' They worked out the contract stuff and it was just an opportunity to continue to do what I love. So, yeah, it was a rival team but I didn't even think about that; I was a kid trying to keep his dream alive and it just happened to fall to the rival team."

On getting the offense going without Tony Romo at quarterback:

"It's different because, man, Tony, just being next to him, man, he's so smart and he's so ahead of the game and puts you in the right positions to be successful. He's very, very talented and very, very smart. So just losing a guy like that for however long this takes is definitely a blow, but having a young guy like Dak [Prescott], man, this kid is very, very impressive. He's very composed in the pocket. You just watch him, he stands in there and delivers strikes, even with hands and pressure coming at him, he stands in there and delivers, he moves his feet. He's very, very confident, which is something that you want in a quarterback and he's a natural leader. When you have a guy like that stepping in and filling some big shoes, it makes it easier for us. The veterans around him, we have to do a better job, we have to do a good job of stepping up and making it easy for them. Running crisp routes, getting the run game going, protecting him, so that it's easier for him so he can get settled and start delivering strikes and marching down the field and doing what he's been doing. He had an impressive preseason and I feel like his first showing was really good, minus the loss. He did a very good job, especially being a rookie. He had a lot on his plate, but we did a good job of bearing that burden with him and not putting it all on him and feeling like he has to deliver us and make it happen. Even though we fell short, I feel like it was a good first showing so I'm excited to see him again this coming up week."

On similarities between Dak Prescott and Robert Griffin III:

"I think they both are dual threats. He can run the ball. I don't know that I'm going to really say that one is a better runner than the other, but they're both confident for one. Confident dual threats and rookies and starting, that's not easy to do in this league. You can kind of see even with the New York Giants, they did a good job of trying to pressure him, trying to throw crazy looks at him, disguising coverages. He did a good job of making his read and delivering strikes. Like I said, I was very impressed by his first actual game, but I've been impressed with him since he's been here."

On if he was told why he did not return to Washington:

"No, I didn't get a reason. I didn't go looking for one either. I thought about it. I contemplated it for a while, just go ask kind of, 'What's going on?' I just felt like I didn't really need to. Whatever happened, happened, and I guess it was time to move on. So that was fine with me. Like I said, it goes back to 'it's a business' and like I said, I can't cry over spilled milk. I just had to go buy me another gallon."

On not taking free agency personally:

"Like I said, it's a business, man. I don't want to keep saying that, but it's true and I accepted that. Just talking to some of the veterans when I first came in – Santana Moss and DeAngelo [Hall] – and a lot of those guys kind let you know, 'Hey, this is not what you think.' My first year, you know, you have this idea of what the NFL is and think it's all peaches and cream, but when you really get in you are like, 'Oh, this is a business.' But you have to remember not to let that steal your joy and that's why I went out there and I was like, 'I get an opportunity to do what I love to do every single day.' And that's what kept me level-headed because I still got an opportunity to live my dream. Is it going the way I wanted it to go? It's not, but that's OK because I'm still here. There's millions of people that would give anything to be in our shoes and I'm fortunate enough to be where I want to be to live out this dream. So it kept me level-headed. It's always an opportunity, I just make the most of what I do get. So I knew if it wasn't there, there would be opportunities somewhere for me and I just happened to fall in Dallas. We'll see how this works out over time."

On if he'll have extra motivation against the Redskins:

"No, not at all. I've been an underdog my whole life. Little League, high school, college, I've always been an underdog, underrated, counted out. I'm used to it and I don't know why that happened to me, but I just embrace it. I embrace that I am an underdog and I don't have to prove anything to anyone. All I need is an opportunity. All I need is a chance. The same thing when I came out of college, a lot of people said I wouldn't make it in this league and that was fine. I never listened to naysayers anyway. All I said, all I needed was an opportunity. The Redskins – Coach [Mike] Shanahan – took a chance with me, drafting me and that was my foot in the door and I was like, 'This is good enough because I'll make the most of it.' That's what I always do. No, I don't feel like I have anything to prove. I'm not going to go out there and go any harder than what I do because I give every play my all. So I'm always going hard. Every play could be my very last and that's how I always approach the game ever since I've been playing. Even all my four years at the Redskins, even last year, I approached every play like it was my last because it very much could have been. Actually, some of those plays were my last being in Washington. Now I'm somewhere else and I still have the same approach, still have the same mentality, still have the same work ethic and I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I just need the opportunity."

On if he will have his usual meeting with FedExField stadium staff:

"Oh, for sure! That's going to be the highlight of my trip, other than a win – a win would be very nice. Yeah, I'm looking forward to meeting up with them. Hopefully if we don't grab anything for dinner – depending on our meetings and our schedule – if we can't grab anything beforehand, I'm definitely going to be at the stadium as early as I can. Definitely go to my same little spot and hang out with my same family and just shoot the breeze before the game. I'm definitely looking forward to that."

On if he expects a warm reception at FedExField:

"I'm not sure, honestly. I just hope for the best and prepare for the worst. So we'll see what happens. It will be interesting, to say the least."

On his tweet on Monday supporting QB Kirk Cousins: