What To Know About New Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Mel Kiper ranked him as the seventh-best prospect in the draft

In his final big board before the NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Haskins as the seventh best player in the draft and second-best quarterback. "I'm not buying that Haskins' athleticism will cause him to drop far -- we knew he wasn't a great athlete," Kiper said. "He will pick teams apart from the pocket."

Haskins and Redskins owner Dan Snyder have history

After moving to Potomac, Md., from New Jersey in ninth grade, Haskins enrolled in the Bullis School. Haskins attended school with Snyder's son and became good friends with him. At the NFL Combine, Snyder only sat in on one interview, and it was the Redskins' interview with Haskins.

He shined in Ohio State's biggest games