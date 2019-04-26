News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

What To Know About New Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Apr 26, 2019 at 03:33 PM
Adam Dreyfuss

Contributing Writer

On Thursday night, the Washington Redskins used the 15th-overall pick of the NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He becomes the first quarterback taken by the Redskins in the first round since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Here are a few things to know about the new Redskins quarterback.

He shattered Big Ten passing records

In his lone season starting for Ohio State, Haskins put up passing numbers out of this world. Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, which broke both Ohio State and Big Ten single-season records. He beat out New Orleans Saints and former Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees to take the Big Ten records. His amazing season saw him win Big Ten player of the year while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He also becomes the first Big Ten quarterback taken in the first round since 1995.

His father has already predicted a Super Bowl win

After seeing his son selected by the Redskins, Dwayne Haskins Sr. believes a Super Bowl is in their future. "I can just see the makeup of where the 'Skins are about to go," Haskins Sr. said at the draft party. "You can just see that they're dedicated in the area of improving with the quarterback position and bringing in free agents. I can see them winning a Super Bowl very soon."

His coach says he "looks NFL"

Following the first round of the NFL Draft, Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day went on Good Morning Football to talk about Haskins. Day was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Haskins was in school, but has worked in the NFL before. Day credits Haskins' accuracy and ability to locate the football, along with the growth he made in 2018, as what makes him an NFL ready quarterback.

Mel Kiper ranked him as the seventh-best prospect in the draft

In his final big board before the NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Haskins as the seventh best player in the draft and second-best quarterback. "I'm not buying that Haskins' athleticism will cause him to drop far -- we knew he wasn't a great athlete," Kiper said. "He will pick teams apart from the pocket."

Haskins and Redskins owner Dan Snyder have history

After moving to Potomac, Md., from New Jersey in ninth grade, Haskins enrolled in the Bullis School. Haskins attended school with Snyder's son and became good friends with him. At the NFL Combine, Snyder only sat in on one interview, and it was the Redskins' interview with Haskins.

He shined in Ohio State's biggest games

Ohio State's offense was electric in 2018, averaging more than 40 points per game. In the Buckeye's three biggest games of the year, Haskins rose to the occasion and stole the spotlight. In the rivalry game with Michigan, Haskins led the 10th-ranked Buckeyes to a 62-39 demolition over the fourth-ranked Wolverines, throwing for 396 yards and six touchdowns. In the Big Ten Championship, Haskins threw for 499 yards and five touchdowns and in the Rose Bowl, he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He was named MVP of both the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl.

