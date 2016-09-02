What We Learned During The Redskins' 2016 Preseason

"Didn't get a lot of opportunities but really came in here and with the injuries that we had and the lack of players that we had at that back position from time to time, he got the reps," Gruden said. "And when you get the reps, [there are] two options – you can take advantage of them or you don't, and he took advantage of them. Made great cuts, had great vision, we could see that on the inside runs and some of the outside runs he had good patience, protected the ball and he's caught the ball well."

Kelley said he's going to "sweat it out" over the next 24 hours as he learns his fate.

"You can never be sure," Kelley said. "At the end of the day, it's still a business, so you never know what's going on upstairs. But, I think I did pretty well, but I'm not going to run with it until it happens."

Brown, meanwhile, had a standout performance in the preseason finale, as he ran for 149 yards on 19 carries, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run.

He finished the preseason with 227 yards, putting the Redskins in a position to potentially include him on the roster as well.

"Mack makes some big runs and some big plays," Gruden said. "I was happy to see Mack. I think he really did show up. It's making the decision even tougher. Hopefully we can figure out a way to keep all of them but we'll get together as a scouting staff and coaching staff, and figure it out."

4. Deshazor Everett flashed at safety and on special teams.While the safeties group is one full of veteran talent, the 24-year old Everett brought energy to the defense every time he stepped on the field, finishing fourth on the team in tackles with 13.

He also forced a fumble against the Jets and a pass defensed against the Buccaneers that turned into a diving interception by Duke Ihenacho.

"Everyone's opportunistic so when you get your chance to make a play, you've got to make that play," Everett said. "You are going to get opportunities to make a play. That's how football works. 'They're not beating this guy, alright let's try this guy right here. Oh we're not getting it right here, let's try this guy right here.' It's the NFL, you've got to be ready every play."

While Everett sits behind DeAngelo Hall and Will Blackmon at free safety on the unofficial depth chart, he could earn a roster spot based on his special teams play.

"I have a standard; I at least want to make two tackles in a game and if you can make two tackles on special teams you're doing something that day," Everett said. "If I can get more that day than obviously I'm doing better than I was last year. Last year I was 'Let me make a tackle this game.' I always want to challenge myself to do better."

