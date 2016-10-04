What We've Learned About The Redskins: Weeks 1-4

Over the last few weeks, though, the Redskins have gotten the offense to a near 50-50 split, as Cousins has thrown 62 passes while Jones has led a ground game that has registered 56 carries.

"As a back, you want to get into rhythm and when you are getting the ball multiple times, you actually get a feel of the game and a feel for how they are playing," Jones said on Sunday. "It was great for me to experience that and to get downhill with it. It was just all fun out there and once I got going, I just felt great."

As the Redskins approach a game this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and the No. 1 defensive unit in the league, Washington's hope is that the running game can get chunks of yards on early downs, putting less pressure on the passing game to move the chains on long third down situations.

"Obviously when you can get some first downs with the run, the clock is running and your defense is staying a little bit fresher over there on the sideline. But, we're going to be diverse in what we do," Gruden said. "But having a run game, a good, strong running game, Matt Jones ran the ball extremely well [against the Browns] and the line blocked for him good."

5. The Redskins have overcome the injury bug with quality depth at quite a few positions.

So far in this young season, the Redskins have already lost their starting center (Kory Lichtensteiger), starting nose tackle (Kedric Golston) and starting strong safety (DeAngelo Hall).

Starting left guard Shawn Lauvao and starting cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Dashaun Phillips also did not play last Sunday and continue to be "day-to-day" with their injuries, as is starting linebacker Ryan Kerrigan who left the Browns game with an elbow strain after just eight plays.

Even though the Redskins have had to make quite a few lineup changes, the players being plugged in have been up to the task of increased playing time.

"They're playing hard, that's for sure," Gruden said. "You know, it's tough, these injuries are tough because they could be OK. We're not sure yet. You hate to bring in a bunch of new people and have to make roster changes when these guys might be OK to play. That's the biggest problem with them right now. I think in-house we're OK right now without having to bring anybody else in unless we get worse news on some of these injuries."

Golston was lost on the first defensive snap of the Redskins' Week 2 game against the Cowboys, suffering a torn hamstring.

In his place, the Redskins have used Ziggy Hood and Cullen Jenkins among others at the nose tackle position.

At safety, meanwhile, Blackmon played all 72 defensive snaps against the Browns and will continue to be used in a prominent role moving forward.

"That's the one thing that when one goes down there's not a huge drop-off," Blackmon said. "It was very unfortunate to have our leader [Hall] go down, someone that has been in the organization for a long time, Pro Bowler, someone I played against since I was 18 years old, a good friend and brother of mine. I have to continue to lead from a veteran standpoint and keep it rolling."

Along the offensive line, the Redskins had to get creative when both Lichtensteiger and Lauvao went down against the Giants, moving Trent Williams to guard for the first time in his career with Ty Nsekhe at tackle.

"It was extremely difficult," Williams said of the move. "It's a totally different game inside – definitely not what I'm used to. Luckily I didn't do too bad."

Against the Browns, Williams shifted back to tackle while second-year Alabama product Arie Kouandjio made his first career start at left guard.