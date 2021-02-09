Where Washington Stands In The 'Way-Too-Early' 2021 NFL Power Rankings

NBC Sports Chicago

Bleacher Report

NFL Staff: "The Washington Football Team managed just seven wins in 2020, but that earned a playoff spot as the "champions" of a dreadful NFC East. Now the team has to attempt to improve upon that mark, and one issue towers above all others -- the quarterback position. In less than two seasons, Dwayne Haskins Jr. went from first-round pick to outright released. Alex Smith's return and Comeback Player of the Year Award was a great story, but he's not close to the player he once was and may retire. Taylor Heinicke was a fan favorite for all of one game -- just the second start of his career. Washington has a stout defense spearheaded by what may be the best defensive line in the game. The offense has some weapons in wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas. But if Washington is going to have any chance at repeating in the division in 2021, it has to figure out the signal-caller situation."