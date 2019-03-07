Who Are All The Redskins' 2019 Free Agents? 

Jonathan Cooper, OG, UFA

The Redskins brought in Jonathan Cooper in November of 2018 to help bolster the offensive line unit. He proved to be a formidable option, starting four games before a bicep injury ended his season in early December.

Jamison Crowder, WR, UFA

A fourth-round selection in 2015, wide receiver Jamison Crowder has shown flashes of excellence in his four seasons with the Redskins. However, injuries have robbed Crowder of the opportunity to showcase his full potential. That was again the case in 2018, as an ankle injury kept him out for seven consecutive games and limited his final statistics, which included 29 catches, 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Floyd, WR, UFA

The Redskins signed veteran Michael Floyd last September to improve their depth at wide receiver. He played in 13 games (three starts), catching 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Austin Howard, OT, UFA

Due to the injury issues with the offensive line, the Redskins signed tackle Austin Howard a few months into the 2018 regular season. He appeared in five games (one start) but ended up on injured reserve with a hip injury in mid-December.

Josh Johnson, QB, UFA

Despite not playing an NFL snap since 2014, Josh Johnson improbably became the Redskins starting quarterback after Alex Smith and Colt McCoy went down with season-ending injuries and Marc Sanchez was benched. In four games (three starts), Johnson threw for 590 yards and three touchdowns while running for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Zac Kerin, OG, UFA

Zac Kerin was another late-season addition to the Redskins offensive line. He appeared in two games after signing in December.

Arie Kouandjio, OG, UFA

Arie Kouandjio has had two different stints with the Washington Redskins. The offensive lineman spent two seasons in Washington after being a fourth-round pick in 2015 and then was brought back to Washington during the 2017 season. In 2018, Kouandjio suffered an offseason quad injury that resulted in season-ending surgery.

Shawn Lauvao, OG, UFA

The Redskins signed Shawn Lauvao in 2014 with the hopes he would become a starter on the offensive line. He's shown the ability to be a starting guard, but injuries have limited him to 46 games over five seasons. In 2018, Lauvao played in five games before a left ACL tear ended his season.

Pernell McPhee, OLB, UFA

The Redskins signed veteran linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year contract last offseason. In 13 games (one start), McPhee made 11 tackles, including three for loss, and recovered a fumble.

Ty Nsekhe, OL, UFA

Veteran Ty Nsekhe provided depth to the offensive line during his four seasons with the Redskins. He appeared in 54 games and made 16 starts during that stretch, including five starts in each of the past two seasons as the Redskins dealt with injuries up front. He primarily plays right tackle but has shown the aptitude to play at either guard or tackle position.

Adrian Peterson, RB, UFA