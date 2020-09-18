News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Who Runs The World? WOW!

Sep 18, 2020 at 03:15 PM
Who runs the world? WOW! On September 5th WOW hosted a live Virtual 5k sponsored by Aquafina on Facebook Live! We had over 900 burgundy and gold fans sign up and over 2,000 viewers. Washington Football Shirts sponsored by Aquafina were mailed to participants who signed up and ran/walked.  As the 5k began WOW members gave shoutouts and positive messages to one another via social media! WOW was joined by fitness guru, Deanna Robinson who warmed everyone up and kicked off the 5k.

WOW co-hosts Stephanie, GeNienne and Jade interviewed Frank Tramble, founder of DC Run Crew and Barbara Holt Streeter founder of Move Your Body Wellness during the run. When the interviews were not going on, motivating music was played to help set the pace throughout the virtual 5k! We were also joined by our own First Ladies of Football who ran virtually with WOW. Make sure to follow us on our social media platforms to get involved in our upcoming events! #WOWfit

