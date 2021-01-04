Washington faced a lukewarm, swirling wash of emotions at Ford Field after its game against the Detroit Lions.

For the first time in nearly two years to the day since his life-threatening injury, Smith was on the field as Washington's starting quarterback. Not only did he throw for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, but the offense also shattered its season-high production that had been set the week before with 464 yards. By tying the game, 27-27, with 16 second left in the fourth quarter, the team proved once again that it was making progress.

And yet, problems lingered; the offense took too much time to gain traction, while the defense continued to give up big plays, both of which contributed to a 17-3 halftime deficit. All the joy from Dustin Hopkins tying the game evaporated as Matt Prater nailed a game-winning 59-yard field goal. Rivera said the team played well enough to win, but it also left nine points on the field, and missed opportunities do not show up on the scoreboard.

"So, sometimes I tell the guys, 'You can't play against two teams on Sunday: them and us,'" Rivera said. "Sometimes we do ourselves in by some of the mistakes we make."

Still, Rivera always viewed his first season in Washington from a broader perspective, and the big picture showed the team's record was close to being much better. Including the Lions game, Washington's last three losses came by a combined seven points. No other team was running away with the NFC East, either, and the next two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys gave Washington the chance to double its win total and potentially take a lead in the struggling division.

On the surface, it looked as if the Bengals and Cowboys would be some of the easier games on the schedule. The Bengals had struggled almost as much as Washington in quarterback Joe Burrow's rookie season, while the Cowboys were a shell of themselves with Dak Prescott out for the year. However, the Bengals were two weeks removed from upsetting the Tennessee Titans, and the Cowboys had just won a battle against the Minnesota Vikings.

The reality was that Washington needed to take both opponents seriously, which is why having a player like Smith as the starting quarterback came in handy.