Washington Selects DE William Bradley-King With Seventh-Round Pick

May 01, 2021 at 06:36 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football Team started the seventh round by adding Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King to an already dominant front seven.

Bradley-King (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) originally started his college career at Arkansas State, where he was a solid contributor for the Red Wolves. He consistently got better each season, starting with just six tackles in 2017 before grabbing 82 tackles and 14.5 sacks over the next two seasons, earning him back-to-back all-conference honors.

Bradley-King then transferred to Baylor as graduate student in 2020 and put up solid numbers -- 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups -- with the Bears. That was enough to earn him an All-Big 12 honorable mention from conference coaches. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes Bradley-King is a "high IQ defender," which means he should fit in well with the likes of Chase Young and the rest of Washington's pass-rushers.

"He's not a quick edge-burning type, but he does a nice job of using footwork and head fakes to catch offensive tackles leaning and create points of entry into the pocket," Zierlein wrote. "He plays a mature brand of football, with a turned-up motor and good toughness at the point of attack."

With Washington's defensive front already loaded with talent, Bradley-King will likely be a special teams player as he continues to learn during his rookie season. That said, defensive line coach Sam Mills III has established a strong reputation of teaching young players, so with the right work ethic, he could be ready to contribute soon.

Related Content

news

Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks 

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's 10-player draft class.
news

Washington Selects WR Dax Milne With Seventh-Round Pick

Milne was one of quarterback Zach Wilson's primary receivers and had a career-high 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.
news

Washington Selects DE Shaka Toney With Seventh-Round Pick

Toney (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a team captain at Penn State.
news

Washington Selects LS Camaron Cheeseman With Sixth-Round Pick

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Cheeseman appeared in 39 career games at Michigan.
news

Washington Selects S Darrick Forrest With Fifth-Round Pick

Forrest was a three-year starter with the Bearcats, recording 200 tackles and six interceptions in his career. 
news

Washington Selects TE John Bates With Fourth-Round Pick

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates projects as more of a blocking tight end with immediate special teams potential.
news

Washington Selects WR Dyami Brown With The 82nd Pick

Brown (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels and recorded 21 touchdowns over the course of his career.
news

Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

St-Juste (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) started 14 games over four seasons at Michigan and Minnesota.
news

Washington Selects T Samuel Cosmi With The 51st Pick

Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) gradually improved his skillset as a three-year starter for the Longhorns and helped the offense put up historic numbers.
news

Jamin Davis Is Giddy To Play Behind Washington's Defensive Line

Washington's defensive front is notorious for being one of the best in the league, and Davis is excited to be on the field with them.
news

After Getting Its Guy In Round 1, Washington Looks Ahead To A Momentous Night 2

Washington has three picks between Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night that it'll use to continue investing in its future success.
