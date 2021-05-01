Washington Selects DE William Bradley-King With Seventh-Round Pick

The Washington Football Team started the seventh round by adding Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King to an already dominant front seven.

Bradley-King (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) originally started his college career at Arkansas State, where he was a solid contributor for the Red Wolves. He consistently got better each season, starting with just six tackles in 2017 before grabbing 82 tackles and 14.5 sacks over the next two seasons, earning him back-to-back all-conference honors.

Bradley-King then transferred to Baylor as graduate student in 2020 and put up solid numbers -- 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups -- with the Bears. That was enough to earn him an All-Big 12 honorable mention from conference coaches. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes Bradley-King is a "high IQ defender," which means he should fit in well with the likes of Chase Young and the rest of Washington's pass-rushers.

"He's not a quick edge-burning type, but he does a nice job of using footwork and head fakes to catch offensive tackles leaning and create points of entry into the pocket," Zierlein wrote. "He plays a mature brand of football, with a turned-up motor and good toughness at the point of attack."