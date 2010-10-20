News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Williams a Factor In Late-Game Situations

Oct 20, 2010 at 09:32 AM
165399.jpg


Twice this season, the Redskins have turned to Keiland Williams with a game on the line.

Seems like a lot of responsibility for a rookie running back.

But he's proving he can handle it.

In Week 2 vs. Houston, Williams was on the field late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 27-27. He was back on the field in overtime of a game the Texans won 30-27.

Last week vs. Indianapolis, with the Redskins trailing 27-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Williams was again called on.

Replacing Ryan Torain in the backfield, Williams caught a pair of short passes to keep the drive going and then picked up 14 yards on a run to the right.

On 2nd-and-goal at the Colts' 8-yard line, he pulled in another short pass and then sneaked into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

It was the final score in a game won by the Colts 27-24.

Williams is counted on in late-game situations because he is an effective receiver out of the backfield and is reliable in pass protection.

"We were down by 10 points and we went into our two-minute [offense] without the no-huddle," head coach Mike Shanahan said after the Colts game. "Keiland was in there. He had a draw play at the end [of the drive]. Keiland is a guy that we were going to put in passing situations. He handled that well."

Williams's role in the offense has to be among the surprises of the season.

"I'm comfortable with how I'm used," Williams said. "I get out there, catch a few passes, try to pick up blitzes. And whenever it's my turn to run the ball, I'm ready to go."

For the season, Williams has two carries for 12 yards and 11 receptions for 57 yards.

An undrafted rookie out of LSU, Williams earned a roster spot after a solid preseason.

165395.jpg


Keiland Williams (AP Photo)

He admitted it was "somewhat nerve-wracking" competing with established backs Clinton Portis, Larry Johnson and Willie Parker in training camp.

"I came into it knowing the strengths that I had," Williams said. "I tried to focus on those things."

Parker was released at the end of preseason and Johnson was cut after Week 2.

Portis was at the top of the depth chart, but he suffered a groin injury. He is sidelined for at least the next 2-4 weeks.

Torain emerged as the starting running back the last two weeks.

Meantime, despite his surprising productivity, Williams alternated between the roster and the practice squad during a 10-day stretch in early October.

Given his performance vs. Indianapolis, it appears he is on the roster to stay.

"For me to be able to make the team says a lot, but that was just step one," he said. "I definitely want to become a factor on this team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising