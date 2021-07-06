Williams bonds with Fitzpatrick over -- what else -- their beards

Williams wasn't responsible for bringing in Fitzpatrick nor did he give his opinion when Washington was contemplating the signing -- given Williams is no longer involved in the team's personnel department. But speaking at the Navy Army Country Club for Washington's annual charity golf outing, Williams said Monday he fully supports Fitzpatrick under center for the franchise.

"First all of let me say this: Defensively, I think we have a pretty good defense," Williams said. "What the defense is going to do for us, hopefully, is give the offense the football. It's going to give us more opportunities. And if Ryan has got more opportunities to work with it, and the way the young guys came on last year. ...With the offense that we run, I think we'll be able to keep the ball and drive the ball and put it in the end zone."