News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Williams Has High Hopes For McIntosh

Feb 10, 2010 at 07:56 AM

Gregg Williams wants his defense to improve in a hurry. Literally.

During his mini-camp media session on Saturday, Williams said several times that he wanted his defense to play faster and more aggressive.

One player who he thinks has those attributes is in outside linebacker Rocky McIntosh, who stands to see increased playing time in 2007.

Williams had all sorts of complimentary things to say about second-year linebacker McIntosh, the 6-2, 227-pound Miami product who showed bursts of talent late in 2006.

"If I had to choose a person who has worked almost as hard as Jason Campbell in the offseason, it would be Rocky," Williams said, matter-of-factly. "He's been here on weekends, he's been here every day of the week.

"The things I thought he had hesitancy with last year--such as the coverage elements--he has more than made up for with that in his understanding of the game."

Added Williams: "Rocky's had a phenomenal camp. He may be the top guy on the defensive side of the ball who has flashed this spring. His speed and anticipation of the opponent's offensive concepts have been outstanding. I hope that will transition into that second-year blossoming."

As a rookie, McIntosh started in Weeks 16 and 17, recording 10 tackles each time out. He had 23 tackles overall, 28 on special teams. His special teams effort was second on the club to Khary Campbell's 37 special teams stops.

In 2007, McIntosh will be trying to crack the starting lineup full-time. Last year, he didn't get the opportunity to start until Marcus Washington was forced to the sidelines with December injuries.

McIntosh missed Friday's mini-camp practice due to the birth of his son last week, but he returned to Redskins Park on Saturday and joined teammates.

Giving an update on his defense, Williams, now in his fourth season with the Redskins, said: "Our team speed right now is the highest it's ever been since I've been here. There will be people out here this year who won't make our team but will make other teams. That just shows the depth we have right now."

He added: "It's very important for our linebackers to be difference-makers. We need those big plays out of those positions. Please don't take your eyes off of Rocky McIntosh. I think he's going to make some big plays this year.

"In Rocky, we see what we thought we were going to get when we drafted him [in 2006]. There's an acclimation phase with any young player coming into the league. At the linebacker position, sometimes that can be overwhelming.

"Rocky's done a tremendous job of gaining a large understanding of our defense, and we look forward to what he can produce."

McIntosh will play alongside a veteran in new middle linebacker London Fletcher.

Fletcher can help tutor McIntosh to fine-tune his game.

Williams called the transition with Fletcher virtually seamless, adding: "There's a reason why he's been one of the most productive linebackers in the league over the past five years.

"London plays sideline to sideline. He doesn't come in and force his leadership, but people see how hard he plays and how much time he puts in to his work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising