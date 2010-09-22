Williams Sits Out Practice





Left tackle Trent Williams did not participate in practice on Wednesday as he continues to rest a knee injury.

Williams suffered the injury in last week's game against the Houston Texans.

He has not been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

"We'll evaluate him every day and hopefully he'll be ready to go," head coach Mike Shanahan said.

If Williams is unable to play, the Redskins have a number of options open to them in terms of who starts at left and right tackle.

Both Jammal Brown and Stephon Heyer have versatility to play both left and right tackle.

Brown started the Redskins' first two games at right tackle, but he was a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the New Orleans Saints prior to coming to Washington.

Heyer has alternated between left and right tackle in his four-year career.

"We think we have a pretty good situation," Shanahan said. "We've had Jammal play the left side. He is obviously a Pro Bowl player on the left side and can play the right side. Steph can play both sides, left and right.

"That's a big advantage for us if Trent is not able to go, but hopefully he will be."

Heyer said he expects to work at both left and right tackle during practice this week.

"I'm just working both sides," he said. "I'm just going to practice hard and see where they put me."

Heyer was asked if it was difficult to get reps at two positions during practice.

"It's not easy, but if you enough practice at it, you'll be all right," he replied.

For Williams, the injury is a setback in what has been a solid start to his pro career.

He has mostly held his own against premiere pass rushers DeMarcus Ware and Mario Williams in his first two NFL starts.