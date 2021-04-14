News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WIN Hosted 'Dress To Win' Spring Cleaning Event

Apr 14, 2021 at 03:29 PM
2021_WIN_spring_cleaning

To cap off an amazing Women's History Month, WIN spring cleaned for a cause! Inspired by Black Women GALvanize's Closet Exchange event, WIN hosted 'Dress to Win'; a closet cleanout to benefit local women's shelters. During the week of March 22nd, members were encouraged to gather donation items and participate in a contactless drop off at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center.

clothing drop off 3

Bags upon bags of gently-used clothing, jewelry and shoes were collected throughout the week. The Prince George's County Family Justice Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Women's HQ in Washington, D.C. and Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia were the three worthy beneficiaries of the donations. WIN exists to empower women to succeed and advance, both personally and professionally, and is proud that these clothes will benefit women breaking into the work force.

clothing drop off 2

Related Content

news

Women's Initiative Network Volunteers At Harvest Feast

On November 16th, over 15 WIN members volunteered to assemble 5,000 bags of dry goods, perishables, and beverages at FedExField. Each bag was packed full of Thanksgiving staples like potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, veggies and of course, a turkey.
news

Women's Initiative Network and Black Engagement Network Guest Speaker: Nicole Lynn, First Black Female Sports Agent

Over 150 employees of the Washington Football Team joined the Zoom as Nicole talked about how we can be allies and sponsors for minorities and underrepresented groups in our organization. Nicole also highlighted several ways to raise each other up and grow together; whether it's as a mentor, ally, sponsor, or colleague.
news

WIN Members Volunteer During The DMVotes' Turnout Tuesdays Events

As part of the DMV Votes campaign, WIN members volunteered at the three Turnout Tuesdays in the month of October.
news

Women's Initiative Network Launches Committees Focused On Key Pillars And Values

WIN members elected to participate in the four WIN committees that focus on the organization's key pillars and values.
Advertising