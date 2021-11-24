Win over Panthers prompts comparisons to last year

Rivera credited Heinicke's "innate sense" -- an ability to see plays others can't -- for the fourth-down conversion that help set up Washington's go-ahead, fourth-quarter field goal in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This weekend was sold as a homecoming for Rivera, the former Panthers coach who, in a special twist, got to face quarterback Cam Newton. But Washington's latest win proved to be about much more than a Rivera-Newton showdown. Rather, the victory was an indication that this season might not be lost just yet for the Burgundy and Gold.

Don't look now, but Washington is 4-6 -- and the teams (Minnesota and New Orleans) that hold the last two wild-card spots in the NFC are 5-5.

After Washington's second straight victory, Rivera and players said they've started to see similarities to last year -- when the team rode a four-game win streak in the last half of the season all the way to the playoffs.

The start of that four-game win streak, by the way? Week 11. And for those not closely following the NFL calendar, Sunday's win over the Panthers happened in -- Week 11.