With Roster Cuts Looming, Younger Players Maximizing Their Week

"Every little thing that you do is noted and recognized by everyone in the organization," Young said. "When you're at practice, going that extra 10 yards on the finish on a play, or jogging to each drill or each period, those little things help you when it comes down to those hard times."

It is the uncertainty about who is watching that helps motivate these younger athletes. Rookie wide receiver T.J. Thorpe subscribes to this idea.

Last week against the Jets he fielded two punts – one a fair catch, the other returned for 17 yards – if only to help diversify his portfolio. He hardly played special teams at Virginia or UNC, and had to recall those instincts from high school. It was a challenge at first, but having teammates that knew their blocking responsibilities made it easier to react, and helped market himself as someone with more versatility.

"Even if we're not here, it's an audition for the 31 other teams," Thorpe said. "Maybe somebody we're playing against likes it or somebody sees it on film, so we're not necessarily playing for here, we're playing for everyone."

It is a strange and necessary mentality to have, especially in a team sport that relies on players working together. For many of these athletes, this is the first time they have faced uncertainty about the next chapter in their life and football career. In high school they were the star, in college they were assured scholarships and four years to rise through the ranks.

After Friday's tilt with the Bills, in which starters will be given the majority of snaps, their fate won't necessarily be in their hands.

"It's definitely all new," said linebacker Shiro Davis, who played four years at Texas. "It makes it harder, but at the same time you've got to be your hardest critic. Going from college to now when you have somebody saying alright, you did this, this, and that wrong, this is what you need to work on, it helps your game a lot more. It's just something you've got to do on your own."

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Tuesday that having a lot of good players, especially on defense, is exciting and that it's a "good problem to have." It doesn't, however, make it any harder to let those players go.

"It is always hard to cut people," Gruden said. "These guys have worked hard. We have them from OTAs, minicamps obviously, then training camp, and you get to know these guys, you work with them, you see their improvement and then to have to let them go, it is very tough. But you're right, we have great competition at a lot of spots. The numbers are what they are and we have to just be selective and it has to be done."

"All you can do is what you came here to do," Thorpe said. "Everything else is in their control. As far as I'm concerned I just put my best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may."