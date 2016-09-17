Work Ethic And Regimen Have Made Ryan Kerrigan Redskins' Ironman

Once last season concluded, Kerrigan gave himself three weeks to take off – eating whatever and relaxing whenever he wanted, letting his body completely heal from the attrition over the past six months. To get his body ready and back into shape, Kerrigan started weight lifting supplementing it with Pilates, to keep up his flexibility, and non-impact cardio such as elliptical. Closer to football activities, Kerrigan engaged in more running and football drills through OTAs, taking a final week off in July to prepare for training camp and the grind ahead.

"I'd like to think there's a lot of correlation [to staying healthy], that's my point in doing it all," Kerrigan said. "That's in weight lifting hard even throughout the season where I think a lot of people try to maintain throughout the season, I'm just trying to get stronger throughout the season. I feel like that will give me an edge, play harder and play more effectively late in the season."

"He's one of the guys I can count on, no matter where he's working," Williams said. "He'll never be out of shape, you'll never question his stamina, his physical ability."

This isn't to suggest that with all of that additional training and preparation that injuries don't exist. Kerrigan will be the first one to tell you he's been lucky when it's come to the timing of some of his misfortunes.

While at Purdue he broke his foot twice and had to have surgery, and a screw inserted, for one of the fractures, which fortuitously occurred with just four minutes left in the last game of his junior season. With the Redskins, he's had a similar fate.

In May, before the 2015 season, Kerrigan had arthroscopic knee surgery that prevented him from offseason workouts but not the start of the regular season. In the middle of that year, Kerrigan fractured a bone in his right hand during the first quarter of the Redskins' comeback victory over the Buccaneers. He underwent successful surgery and played the next game against the Patriots thanks to a timely Bye Week.

In the Redskins' third preseason game this year, against the Buffalo Bills, Kerrigan exited early with a groin strain, which ended up being not as severe as originally thought, letting Kerrigan join his teammates in practice the following week. The willingness to never take a break is part of what shapes him as a leader, too.

"A guy like Ryan Kerrigan, he comes out here and sets the standard for how to practice and how to play," linebacker Preston Smith said. "Comes out every day and plays a high level, he practices at a high level, so it's one of the guys I look up to on this team. I try to shadow him and ask him questions to add to my game because he's a guy who brings it every play."

Throughout his rookie year, Smith looked to Kerrigan for tactical advice as he switched from a 4-3 to 3-4 defense, the same transition Kerrigan made out of Purdue. As someone unused to the grind of an NFL regular season, Smith leaned on Kerrigan later for nutritional advice – how to keep a big body like his fresh, so that fatigue didn't set in late during the season.

Kerrigan advised Smith on how to keep his body ready, "how to take care of what you're putting into it, helping you recover with the right stuff, what kind of foods you're eating," Smith said.