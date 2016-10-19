WRCF, 45 Applebee's Locations Partner To Launch Holiday Fundrasing Campaign For Skins Santa Shoppe

Fundraiser kicks off with Dine to Donate hosted by Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder and cornerback Bashaud Breeland at Sterling Applebee's from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24*

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and 45 Applebee's Grill & Bar® restaurants are teaming up this holiday season to raise money for Skins Santa Shoppe, an event that transforms the team's locker room into Santa's Workshop for more than 200 local elementary school students in December.

The five-week fundraising campaign kicks off Monday, Oct. 24, with Dine to Donate at the Applebee's in Sterling, VA (45979 Denizen Plaza) hosted byRedskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder and cornerback Bashaud Breelandfrom 6 – 8 p.m. During the event, 20 percent of all food purchases will go to Skins Santa Shoppe.

In addition, from Oct. 24 through Nov. 27, all Potomac Family Dining Group-owned Applebee's locations in the greater D.C., Richmond and Shenandoah Valley areas will be selling football pin-ups for donations. Guests who purchase a pin-up for a $1 donation will receive a coupon for a free Brownie Bite or non-alcoholic beverage on their next visit. For a $5 donation, guests will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with $10 purchase. On Thanksgiving Day, the 45 participating restaurants will also host Dine to Donate during the Redskins vs. Cowboys game and 20 percent of all food purchases will be donated to Skins Santa Shoppe.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the U.S. Marine Corps will team up to host 200 elementary school students at the annual Skins Santa Shoppe at FedExField in December. Upon arrival, students will be served lunch by the Redskins players in attendance and Applebee's staff members. Following lunch, students will be divided into small groups and will rotate through four fun, holiday activity stations, including Santa's Toy Shoppe, where the Redskins locker room will be transformed into Santa's workshop with presents and holiday cheer. Redskins players and Santa Claus will greet children and help them find their personalized and wrapped gift.

Skins Santa Shoppe is part of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's "Season of Sharing" campaign, in which the team is embarking on several initiatives to give back to the community throughout the holiday season. For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events, or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community, or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or Instagram at @RedskinsGiveBack.