News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WRCF Donates To Support Ready For Work: Champions For Career And College Ready Graduates Program

Sep 15, 2016 at 07:23 AM
wrcf-check-presentation-oxon-hill-660-350.jpg

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation on Thursday announced a $300,000 financial donation to support  Ready for Work: Champions for Career and College Ready Graduates in Prince George's County. Ready for Work is an initiative of Venture Philanthropy Partners who works in partnership with Prince George's County Administration, public schools, local business leaders, philanthropy and a number of nonprofit organizations to create a holistic, collaborative and sustainable strategy to prepare students for life after high school. The announcement was made at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Md.

WRCF Announces Investment With Venture Philanthropy Partners

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced a financial donation to Ready for Work: Champions for Career and College Ready Graduates in Prince George's County on Sept. 15, 2016.

Among the dignitaries taking part in the event were Redskins owner Dan Snyder, Venture Philanthropy Partners President and CEO Carol Thompson Cole,  and Dr. Kevin Maxwell, the CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools.  Also attending and supporting the event were Redskins alumni Brig Owens and Derrick Dockery.

Snyder took joy in spending part of his day with the students, and seeing every one of their smiling faces as he took to the podium.

"This is about you guys," Snyder said. "This is not about the Redskins. It's about us enabling you guys to do whatever your dreams desire. One of the great things about the platform of the Washington Redskins and our charitable foundation is that we can elevate things so that people will notice. This program means a big, big deal to us and in turn it will really mean so much to your futures. So we're so excited to be part of it. We want to thank you guys." 

The donation to the school was just the tip of the iceberg. Snyder had one more surprise for the Oxon Hill High School Band, who did a fantastic job of welcoming Snyder once he arrived on campus.

"One thing that when I came in I was so touched by is the band – unbelievable band," Snyder said. "We have Larry Michael here who organizes all of our on-field entertainment at halftime and we'd like you guys to play this season at halftime."

Once Snyder made this announcement, the entire band went crazy, cheering and dancing because they knew they'd be performing in front of the best fans in the NFL this season.

Before Snyder took his seat, he gave praise to all of the work Prince George's County does throughout the year.

"I want to thank Prince George's County," Snyder said. "You're a great, great host of the Washington Redskins and have been now for almost 20 years. We love being here. We've enjoyed it.

"Hopefully with the help of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, we can elevate and make more and more people really pay attention to a really great cause."

