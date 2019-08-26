News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WRCF Host Fifth Annual Redskins Back To School Fair

Aug 26, 2019
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

back_to_school_fair_brush-centerpiece

The WRCF hosted the fifth annual Redskins Back to School Fair at the club level of FedExField on Friday. The event helped about 700 children from the Washington Metropolitan Area prepare for the upcoming school year. Along with appearances from current and former Redskins, families were provided with services such as dental exams, vision screenings, haircuts and school supplies from a variety of partner companies and organizations.

Among those in attendance were Redskins alumni Josh Morgan, Ricky Ervins, Ken Jenkins and Stephon Heyer. Current Redskins Adrian Peterson, Austin Maloata, Jerald Foster and JoJo McIntosh were also at the event.

"It's very important to give back," Peterson said. "Having the opportunity to come here and get a fresh haircut or a backpack and different supplies ... it's a blessing to be able to have that."

Participating organizations for this year's Back to School Fair included Safeway, which gifted non-perishable food items, and KIDBOX, which provided families with new clothing items. Meanwhile, the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington offered free vision screening, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to qualifying participants. Among the other partners were TeamSmile, a charitable organization dedicated to the dental health of kids through sports environments, PepsiCo, Hair Cuttery, Visa and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Current and former Redskins welcomed families into the stadium throughout the day, assisting children on their search for the necessary school supplies for the upcoming year. All the while, guests were treated with additional entertainment such as music, arts and crafts, face painters and more.

"Of course we're a part of giving back, and it's what we do; we're the 'LOVE' company," said Cabrina McLain of Ratner Companies, which is a Virginia-based company with five salon brands, including Hair Cuttery. "For me, I grew up in a impoverished community, so I connect to them on a personal level, and it feels good to be here today."

More than 100 volunteers, Redskins Charitable Foundation partners and Leadership Council members assisted with the event as a part of the Redskins Huddle for 100, a league-wide initiative that encourages fans to get involved in the community to celebrate the NFL's 100th season. As with all Redskins Huddle for 100 events this year, volunteers were treated with free pizza from Papa John's, a proud partner and the official pizza of the Washington Redskins.

