WRCF Host Fifth Annual Redskins Back To School Fair

Participating organizations for this year's Back to School Fair included Safeway, which gifted non-perishable food items, and KIDBOX, which provided families with new clothing items. Meanwhile, the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington offered free vision screening, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to qualifying participants. Among the other partners were TeamSmile, a charitable organization dedicated to the dental health of kids through sports environments, PepsiCo, Hair Cuttery, Visa and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Current and former Redskins welcomed families into the stadium throughout the day, assisting children on their search for the necessary school supplies for the upcoming year. All the while, guests were treated with additional entertainment such as music, arts and crafts, face painters and more.

"Of course we're a part of giving back, and it's what we do; we're the 'LOVE' company," said Cabrina McLain of Ratner Companies, which is a Virginia-based company with five salon brands, including Hair Cuttery. "For me, I grew up in a impoverished community, so I connect to them on a personal level, and it feels good to be here today."