WRCF Hosts Loads of Love Kickoff At George W. Carver Elementary

"It's just an amazing event," said Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg, who helped launch the program with his wife, Flor, and the WRCF in 2017. Since its inception, the initiative has assisted thousands of families throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area.

"It's only right to give back to the families and community that we share this area with for training camp," rookie JoJo McIntosh said.

McIntosh, Sundberg and fellow Redskins Chris Thompson, Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way and Austin Maloata were among those helping paint, clean and modernize the facility Friday.