WRCF, Inova Sports Medicine Host Fourth High School Coaches Clinic

With the coaches busy talking Xs and Os, the players moved over to the Redskins Bubble for a free high school combine run by EXOS performance staff. Once split into position groups, the players participated in various drills like the 40-yard dash and the shuttle run and received valuable instruction from EXOS along the way.

"It's great to get one of my young men out here to see the facility," said Minoso Rodgers, who is the head coach at Ballou High School in Southwest D.C. "Hopefully that will allow him to go back and talk to his teammates and our other young men that it's exciting at the next level and it's way bigger than high school, so keep pushing and striving for the best."

Participants in the clinic went home with some commemorative items, too, as everyone received a Redskins notebook, coaches were given hats and books and players got water bottles. The Redskins equipment staff also donated almost 150 pairs of cleats for coaches to disperse among their student athletes.